The Good Things Festival 2023 sideshows have been revealed.

Nu-metal icons Limp Bizkit, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, English rockers Enter Shikari, Japanese metalcore favourites Hanabie. and many more will perform shows across Australia and New Zealand through November and December.

You can find the full list of sideshows below, including all dates and times.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 20th at 9am local time via the official website. The early bird pre-sale begins on Wednesday, October 18th at 9am local time.

Good Things heads to Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane at the beginning of December. Fall Out Boy, I Prevail, Spiderbait, Slowly Slowly, and Bullet For My Valentine feature on the lineup.

Good Things Festival 2023 Sideshows

Limp Bizkit

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Sunday, November 26th*

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Wednesday, November 29th*

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, December 6th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, December 8th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Devo

Sunday, November 26th

ICC Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, November 29th

QPAC, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, December 6th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

I Prevail (With special guests The Plot In You)

Tuesday, November 28th

Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD

Corey Taylor

Tuesday, November 28th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, November 29th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Pennywise

Tuesday, December 5th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, December 6th

Coolangatta Hotel, Gold Coast, QLD

Friday, December 8th

Drifters Wharf, Central Coast, NSW

Saturday, December 9th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Enter Shikari

Monday, December 4th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, December 6th

Liberty Music Hall, Sydney, NSW

Behemoth

Friday, November 24th

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

Monday, November 27th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, November 29th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, December 5th

Max Watts, Melbourne, VIC

Sepultura

Sunday, November 26th

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA

Tuesday, November 28th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, November 29th

Max Watts, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, December 4th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Taking Back Sunday

Wednesday, November 29th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, December 5th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, December 6th

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Pvris (With special guests Magnolia Park & Chez)

Tuesday, November 29th

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, November 29th

Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, December 5th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Slaughter to Prevail

Tuesday, November 28th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, December 5th

Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, December 6th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

While She Sleeps (With special guests Bloom)

Tuesday, November 28th

Hollywood Avondale, Auckland, NZ

Thursday, November 30th

Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, December 5th

The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

Hanabie.

Tuesday, November 28th

Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, December 4th

The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

Royal & the Serpent

Wednesday, November 29th

Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

Monday, December 4th

Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC