Fall Out Boy hinted they were on the way to Australia and they didn’t lie – the iconic rock band are the Good Things 2023 headliners.
Australia’s largest travelling music festival will head to Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane at the beginning of December (see full dates below).
And an impressive lineup is coming to the East Coast, including the aforementioned Fall Out Boy. Still going strong in 2023, the band released their latest album, So Much (For) Stardust, earlier this year, and it became their seventh consecutive top-ten charting album, highlighting their remarkable consistency.
Fall Out Boy will be joined at Good Things by fellow noughties favourites Limp Bizkit, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, and the one and only Devo on their Farewell Tour celebrating 50 years.
I Prevail, Enter Shikari, Spiderbait, Slowly Slowly, and Buller For My Valentine also feature on the bill. You can view the rest of the lineup below, which includes some fine Australian rock and metal talent.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 24th at 10am AEST. The early bird pre-sale begins on Tuesday, August 22nd at 10am AEST (sign up here).
Good Things 2023
Early bird pre-sale begins Tuesday, August 22nd (10am AEST)
General sale begins Thursday, August 24th (10am AEST)
Tickets available via goodthings.oztix.com.au
Friday, December 1st
Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC (AA 15+)
Saturday, December 2nd
Centennial Park, Sydney, NSW (18+)
Sunday, December 3rd
Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, QLD (AA 15+)
Lineup
Fall Out Boy
Limp Bizkit
Devo (The Farewell Tour Celebrating 50 Years)
I Prevail | Bullet For My Valentine | Corey Taylor
Pennywise | Spiderbait | Slowly Slowly | Enter Shikari
Behemoth | Sepultura | Taking Back Sunday | PVRIS
In Alphabetical Order
Bloom | Boom Crash Opera | Eskimo Joe | Frenzal Rhomb | Hanabie | Jebediah | Luca Brasi
Magnolia Park | Make Them Suffer | Ocean Sleeper | Royal & The Serpent | Short Stack
Slaughter To Prevail | Stand Atlantic | Tapestry | The Plot In You | While She Sleeps