David Gray has announced yet another show for his upcoming Australian tour as well as the support act for the run.
The UK singer-songwriter has confirmed that Australian favourite Gordi will join him on the November tour, his first in three years, with stops locked in for Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.
It comes only months after the indie-pop artist announced her third album, Like Plasticine, which is due out on Friday, May 30th via Mushroom Music.
On Like Plasticine, Gordi processes years of transformation – from coming out and reshaping her future to working on the frontline as a doctor during the pandemic. “Being surrounded by death made me think about how beautiful life is…. I thought about all the ways we are like plasticine in life – how forces we can’t control, contort us into shapes, stretch us thin, and test our resilience,” Gordi said.
“But sometimes, heart-wrenching change can be a thing of beauty.”
Meanwhile, due to overwhelming demand for tickets, Gray has announced a second show at Perth’s Riverside Theatre for Wednesday, November 5th. Tickets for the new date go on sale this Thursday (April 24th) at 10am local time. Click here for more details.
David Gray 2025 Australian Tour
Tuesday, November 4th
Riverside Theatre, PCEC, Perth, WA
Wednesday, November 5th [NEW SHOW]
Riverside Theatre, PCEC, Perth, WA
Friday, November 7th
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA
Sunday, November 9th
Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
Monday, November 10th
Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
Wednesday, November 12th
State Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Thursday, November 13th
State Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Saturday, November 15th
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall, Brisbane, QLD
Sunday, November 16th [MATINEE]
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall, Brisbane, QLD
Sunday, November 16th [EVENING]
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall, Brisbane, QLD
