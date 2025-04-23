David Gray has announced yet another show for his upcoming Australian tour as well as the support act for the run.

The UK singer-songwriter has confirmed that Australian favourite Gordi will join him on the November tour, his first in three years, with stops locked in for Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

It comes only months after the indie-pop artist announced her third album, Like Plasticine, which is due out on Friday, May 30th via Mushroom Music.

On Like Plasticine, Gordi processes years of transformation – from coming out and reshaping her future to working on the frontline as a doctor during the pandemic. “Being surrounded by death made me think about how beautiful life is…. I thought about all the ways we are like plasticine in life – how forces we can’t control, contort us into shapes, stretch us thin, and test our resilience,” Gordi said.

“But sometimes, heart-wrenching change can be a thing of beauty.”

Meanwhile, due to overwhelming demand for tickets, Gray has announced a second show at Perth’s Riverside Theatre for Wednesday, November 5th. Tickets for the new date go on sale this Thursday (April 24th) at 10am local time. Click here for more details.

David Gray 2025 Australian Tour

Tuesday, November 4th

Riverside Theatre, PCEC, Perth, WA

Love Music? Get the latest news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox.

Wednesday, November 5th [NEW SHOW]

Riverside Theatre, PCEC, Perth, WA

Friday, November 7th

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, November 9th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, November 10th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, November 12th

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, November 13th

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, November 15th

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, November 16th [MATINEE]

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, November 16th [EVENING]

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Sign up to the Vinyl Music newsletter for your daily dose of everything happening in the Australian and global music world