Gorillaz are following suit with many other artists by going digital and launching a non-fungible token (NFT), but unfortunately the move is actually causing them a lot of grief.

A couple of days ago it was announced that the band would be selling a collection of NFT collectibles with the original intent to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album.

Looking back on Gorillaz, the band’s bassist Murdoc Niccals said, “I’m exhausted. 20 years is a long time to be top of your game and let’s be clear here, it’s a one man gig keeping this show on the road.”

He added, “A lot of names get bandied about, a lot of pretenders to the throne, one or two in particular… but there is only one Murdoc Niccals. As an ex of mine once said, it’s hard to be a diamond in a rhinestone world.”

However according to NME, due to the fact that NFT’s actually have a very big impact on the environment and climate change in particular, many people are very unimpressed.

They shared on Instagram, Buckle up and let Russel Hobbs take you on a rollercoaster ride through 20 years of Gorillaz featuring @kingpush @popcaanmusic @skeptagram @snoopdogg @therealkano and more 👊🏾 Stay tuned for more from 2D, Noodle and Murdoc.”

Now as reported by Wired, the whole NFT gimmick might actually need to be taken a lot more seriously, as it’s thought to have an extremely negative effect on the environment and of course, climate change. In a recent report by Wired, it was allegedly found that the cryptocurrency website, Nifty Gateway used up to 8.7 megawatts of energy, which is not too dissimilar to the yearly amount of electricity used by one household.

So why hasn’t anyone kicked up a fuss at any other artist for getting in on the NFT action? Well, if we rewind back to the Gorillaz Plastic Beach days, the album in which they focused on environmentalism and the state of our planet earth, the concept doesn’t really mesh well… does it?

Watch ‘Clint Eastwood’ by Gorillaz.