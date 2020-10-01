Gorillaz collab with Elton John for ‘The Pink Phantom’ ahead of new album

Ahead of their new album, Song Machine: Season 1 – Strange Timez, Gorillaz have dropped their collab with Elton John, ‘The Pink Phantom’. With only a few weeks to go for the release of their album Song Machine: Season 1 – Strange Timez, Gorillaz have dropped a trippy collaboration with Sir Elton John, titled ‘The Pink Phantom’. Rapper 6LACK also features on the track. John announced the release of the track through a tweet yesterday, saying: “I’ve always been a Gorillaz fan so when Damon reached out and asked me to get involved it was a no-brainer. The way the song turned out is just great – I can’t wait for you to hear it.” The @Gorillaz track I worked on is out tomorrow! I’ve always been a Gorillaz fan so when Damon reached out and asked me to get involved it was a no-brainer. The way the song turned out is just great – I can’t wait for you to hear it 🚀https://t.co/NK05tiGFeR pic.twitter.com/v0pXmz3rHn — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 30, 2020

Riding in on waves of synth, the song builds in intensity as John’s voice seems to reverberate through the expanse of the track. Earlier today, John talked about his love for Gorillaz’s music and revealed how the track came to be in a statement.

“Damon reached out and asked me to do something and the way the song has turned out is just great. I was in the studio in London and he was at the other end in Devon, but even remotely it was such an engaging and creative process.” He said.

“I’ve always loved Damon because he encompasses so many different sorts of music. He has his fingers in so many pies and although he’s achieved so much, he never sits still creatively. He’s constantly pushing forward and embracing the new, which is admirable and rare,” John continued.

“He’s always working—he’s always doing something. He’s done so much to promote music from around the world, from Africa, from China, that people hadn’t previously heard and I really admire that. I’ve always been a Gorillaz fan anyway, so when he asked me to do a Gorillaz track—it was a no brainer. I’m so very, very happy that that’s come about.” He stated.