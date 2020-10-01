Gorillaz collab with Elton John for ‘The Pink Phantom’ ahead of new album

The @Gorillaz track I worked on is out tomorrow! I’ve always been a Gorillaz fan so when Damon reached out and asked me to get involved it was a no-brainer. The way the song turned out is just great – I can’t wait for you to hear it 🚀https://t.co/NK05tiGFeR pic.twitter.com/v0pXmz3rHn
— Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 30, 2020
Riding in on waves of synth, the song builds in intensity as John’s voice seems to reverberate through the expanse of the track. Earlier today, John talked about his love for Gorillaz’s music and revealed how the track came to be in a statement.
“Damon reached out and asked me to do something and the way the song has turned out is just great. I was in the studio in London and he was at the other end in Devon, but even remotely it was such an engaging and creative process.” He said.
“I’ve always loved Damon because he encompasses so many different sorts of music. He has his fingers in so many pies and although he’s achieved so much, he never sits still creatively. He’s constantly pushing forward and embracing the new, which is admirable and rare,” John continued.
“He’s always working—he’s always doing something. He’s done so much to promote music from around the world, from Africa, from China, that people hadn’t previously heard and I really admire that. I’ve always been a Gorillaz fan anyway, so when he asked me to do a Gorillaz track—it was a no brainer. I’m so very, very happy that that’s come about.” He stated.
Other collaborations on the series have included slowthai and Slaves on ‘momentary bliss, Fatoumata Diawara on ‘Désolé’, Peter Hook and Georgia on ‘Aries’, Skepta and Tony Allen on ‘How Far’, Octavian on ‘Friday 13th’ and ScHoolboy Q on ‘PAC-Man’.