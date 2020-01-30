The first taste of Gorillaz Song Machine project has arrived. The ‘Momentary Bliss’ music video consists of studio footage and animation, often in the same shot.

The rumours were true. The first single from Gorillaz present Song Machine features UK punk rock duo Slaves and politically charged rapper slowthai. Damon Albarn’s vocals also play a major part. Albarn produced the song with his Humanz co-pilot Remi Kabaka Jr.

Watch: Gorillaz – Momentary Bliss ft. slowthai & Slaves

“World is moving faster than a supercharged particle, so we’ve gotta stay ready to drop,” said a statement credited to Gorillaz virtual drummer Russel. “We don’t even know who’s stepping through the studio next. Song Machine feeds on the unknown, runs on pure chaos. So whatever the hell’s coming, we’re primed and ready to produce like there’s no tomorrow.”

The statement refers to the fact that the music and animation series Song Machine will roll out over the course of 2020. The ‘Momentary Bliss’ clip finishes with a teaser for the next episode. The words “Up next on Song Machine…” flash across the scene. We hear five seconds of music – potentially from episode two – as band member Murdoc Niccals emerges from a flight case.

While details of future guests are yet to be announced, the band is promising to work with an “ever-evolving roster.” Each episode of Song Machine will be supplemented by Machine Bitez clips, which are “bitesized conversations between cartoon band members and real life collaborators.” Machine Bitez #1, #2, #3 can be viewed now.

Watch: Machine Bitez #3

This isn’t the first time slowthai and Slaves have worked together. Slaves appeared on ‘Missing’ from slowthai’s debut LP, Nothing Great About Britain. Gorillaz finished up the 2010s with the documentary film Reject False Idols. The band’s last album was 2018’s The Now Now. It came just 12 months after the 2017 release Humanz, which ended a six year hiatus.