Gorillaz are back. Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s virtual band have shared the 20 second video teaser ‘Song Machine Theme Tune’.

The clip features the band’s signature animation and faces of its four virtual members, Murdoc, 2-D, Russel Hobbs and Noodle. ‘Song Machine Theme Tune’ has also appeared on streaming services.

The curious teaser follows rumours that a new Gorillaz single is on its way later in the week. According to a now-deleted page on the BBC website, Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac will premiere new music from Gorillaz this Thursday January 30. Northampton MC slowthai and garage punks Slaves will feature on the track.

The video teaser is matched by an Instagram post revealing what could well be an album cover. The post’s caption reads “Follow your nearest Song Machine (snooze you lose).” It’s surrounded by freshly posted images of the four virtual members, indicating they’ve “switched the machine on.”

Gorillaz ended 2019 with the documentary film Reject False Idols. The band’s last album was 2018’s The Now Now. It came just 12 months after the 2017 release Humanz, which ended a six year hiatus.

Humanz featured guests such as Vince Staples, Popcaan, Danny Brown, Kelela, Grace Jones, Mavis Staples, Pusha T, Kali Uchis, Benjamin Clementine, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, long time collaborators De La Soul, and Albarn’s former arch nemesis Noel Gallager.

Albarn was also recently connected to the debut album from mystery artist Slingbaum.

Watch: Gorillaz – Song Machine Theme Tune