The folks of Melbourne are in for an absolute treat this weekend, as singer-songwriter Grace Cummings will be performing a long-awaited show at The Croxton Bandroom.

Cummings quickly gained momentum as one of Australia’s most talented names in music after releasing her debut album, Refuge Cove in late 2019. More recently, the Melbourne-based singer has reminded the nation of the power behind her poignant poetic musings with her new track ‘Up in Flames’, which dropped late last month.

Just two months prior to the release, ‘Up in Flames’, Cummings dropped her single ‘Heaven’. ‘Heaven’ was the first single from Cumming’s impending album, Storm Queen, which is slated for release in early January. The intriguing lyrics and haunting vocals are a strong indication that her new album will be just as impressive as her debut.

“I wrote ‘Heaven’ in just about the same time it takes to sing,” Cummings told Rolling Stone Australia. “I heard that you’d always know who the hero was in an old cowboy movie because they’d be wearing a ten gallon Stetson. Heaven might be a person… or a place… or my father or a tiny little caterpillar or the sound of a Kookaburra laughing. The kookaburra is a hero. I am not.”

To celebrate the recent release of ‘Up in Flames’ and her upcoming show, we had a chat with Grace Cummings as part of our Get To Know series.

Tickets are still available to Grace Cumming’s show this weekend, and you can purchase them from Oztix here.

Check out ‘Heaven’ by Grace Cummings:

How did your artist name come about?

Born with it aye.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I’d tell her that it has been influenced by a lot of things she used to listen to herself when she was growing up. I’d also tell her that I was inspired by her morning dancing to Hot Chocolate’s “you sexy thing” every time I had a sleepover with her.

What do you love about your hometown?

Hmmm, I suppose that I love the pubs and music that you have in Melbourne any time you want.

Career highlight so far?

A career highlight would definitely be playing the first show back from lockdown at the Sidney Meyer Music Bowl… Opening for Evan Dando and Weyes Blood also made me feel pretty chuffed.

Fave non-music hobby?

Painting and swimming in the ocean.

What’s on your dream rider?

That one probably better stay in my dreams…

Dream music collaboration?

Hmm, I mean if it’s a dream it’d probably be Dylan… Neil young…

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully quite happy, eating a nectarine in the sun somewhere by the beach.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Jailbreak – AC/DC

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Never marry a man with a weak handshake.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I do like to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills… It’s kinda like white noise to me.’

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Watch ‘Up in Flames’ by Grace Cummings: