Founding member of Blur, Graham Coxon, has discussed the possibility of reuniting with the band, saying he would be “up for it” if his bandmates were also keen.

The last time the band performed together extensively was in support of their 2015 record, The Magic Whip, playing their final show at Abu Dhabi’s Grand Prix in November 2015.

Speaking to NME, Coxon said of the possible future of the Britpop band: “Having a lot on your plate is a sort of chaos. It’s like a massive English breakfast at the moment. If someone snuck on a grilled tomato I probably wouldn’t notice. I’m up for it, if everyone digs the idea.

“I think a lot of people have decided in some sort of way that they were living life in a really strange way that wasn’t actually suiting them very well and chopped away a lot of the stuff that they don’t need. I’ve been trying to do that a little bit.”

Coxon added: “That’s always been the thing with Blur – they’ll do it when they really need to and not for any other reason. It doesn’t really seem genuine to just get back together and just do gigs for a bit of spondage. We need to have some sort of focus for how we would work.”

The comments come after fellow Blur member Damon Albarn revealed last year that he’s keen to play more shows with the group in the future.

In a 2020 interview with MusicWeek, Albarn was asked whether the band had hung up their boots for good.

“I really hope not,” he replied.

“I love doing those gigs, they’re great, but it’s not something I need to do. I only do it because there’s a joy in doing it. It’s an absolute treat. I can’t wait to sing Parklife again.”

