The Grammy Awards has confirmed its 2025 ceremony and nominations dates.

As per Rolling Stone, the Grammys will return to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 2nd, 2025.

Alongside the official date for the 2025 ceremony, the Recording Academy has also revealed the schedule for when nominations will be announced in the lead-up to music’s biggest night.

The eligibility period for the 2025 Grammy Awards began on September 16th, 2023, and will conclude on August 30th, 2024. Nominations for selected works and artists will be revealed on November 8th, 2024.

This eligibility period will include the release of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft, Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine, Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism, and more blockbuster releases that will be aiming for the biggest prizes.

The Recording Academy will host its first round voting period from October 4th, 2024, through October 15th, 2024. Following the nominations ceremony, the final voting round will occur between December 12th, 2024, and January 3rd, 2025.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will then broadcast live on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

So far, no substantial changes have been made to the structural body of the Grammy Awards for 2025.

In 2023, ahead of the 2024 Grammy Awards season, the Recording Academy made adjustments to the Big Four categories — Album, Record, and Song of the Year as well as Best New Artist — to reduce the number of potential nominees from ten to eight.

It also grappled with the rise of AI technology in music and debuted three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Pop Dance Recording, and Best Alternative Jazz Album.

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, Kylie Minogue won Best Pop Dance Recording for her popular hit “Padam Padam”, despite being in a competitive category alongside the likes of fellow Aussie Troye Sivan, Calvin Harris, and David Guetta.