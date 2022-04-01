The Grammys have just announced a whole slate of presenters with Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion headlining.
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Joni Mitchell
Questlove
Lenny Kravitz
Ludacris
Billy Porter
Bonnie Raitt
Keith Urban
Kelsea Ballerini
Avril Lavigne
Jared Leto
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Anthony Mackie
Grammy performers
The Grammy’s second batch of performers will have a tough act to follow as the leading act will feature:
BTS
Olivia Rodrigo
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Jack Harlow
Brandi Carlile
Brothers Osborne
However, the second round isn’t without its heavy hitters either and will see performers hit the stage such as:
Chris Stapleton
Foo Fighters
H.E.R.
Jon Batiste
Nas
Ben Platt
Cynthia Erivo
Leslie Odom Jr.
Rachel Zegler
The general field categories’ full nominations, as listed on the Grammy’s website are listed here:
4. Best New Artist
This category recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid LAROI
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie