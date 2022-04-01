The Grammys have just announced a whole slate of presenters with Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion headlining.

The Grammys have announced the whole roster of presenters for the upcoming show. The group, which contains musicians, musician-actors, and actors is presented in its entirety below and is headlined by Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Joni Mitchell

Questlove

Lenny Kravitz

Love Blues Roots & Soul?

Get the latest Blues Roots & Soul news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Ludacris

Billy Porter

Bonnie Raitt

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Avril Lavigne

Jared Leto

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Anthony Mackie

Grammy performers

The Grammy’s second batch of performers will have a tough act to follow as the leading act will feature:

BTS

Olivia Rodrigo

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Jack Harlow

Brandi Carlile

Brothers Osborne

However, the second round isn’t without its heavy hitters either and will see performers hit the stage such as:

Chris Stapleton

Foo Fighters

H.E.R.

Jon Batiste

Nas

Ben Platt

Cynthia Erivo

Leslie Odom Jr.

Rachel Zegler

The general field categories’ full nominations, as listed on the Grammy’s website are listed here:

1. Record Of The Year
Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

  • I Still Have Faith In You
    ABBA
    Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, producers; Benny Andersson & Bernard Löhr, engineers/mixers; Björn Engelmann, mastering engineer
  • Freedom
    Jon Batiste
    Jon Batiste, DJ Khalil, Kizzo & Autumn Rowe, producers; Russ Elevado, Kizzo & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer
  • I Get A Kick Out Of You
    Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
    Dae Bennett, producer; Dae Bennett & Josh Coleman, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers
  • Peaches
    Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
    Louis Bell, Josh Gudwin, HARV, Shndo & Andrew Watt, producers; Josh Gudwin & Andrew Watt, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
  • Right On Time
    Brandi Carlile
    Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell & Tom Elmhirst, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer
  • Kiss Me More
    Doja Cat Featuring SZA
    Rogét Chahayed, tizhimself & Yeti Beats, producers; Rob Bisel, Serban Ghenea, Rian Lewis & Joe Visciano, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
  • Happier Than Ever
    Billie Eilish
    FINNEAS, producer; Billie Eilish, FINNEAS & Rob Kinelski, engineers/mixers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
  • Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
    Lil Nas X
    Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo & Take A Daytrip, producers; Denzel Baptiste, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Roy Lenzo, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
  • drivers license
    Olivia Rodrigo
    Daniel Nigro, producer; Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
  • Leave The Door Open
    Silk Sonic
    Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II & Bruno Mars, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

2. Album Of The Year
Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s).

  • We Are
    Jon Batiste
  • Love For Sale
    Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
    Justin Bieber
  • Planet Her (Deluxe)
    Doja Cat
  • Happier Than Ever
    Billie Eilish
  • Back Of My Mind
    H.E.R.
  • Montero
    Lil Nas X
  • Sour
    Olivia Rodrigo
  • Evermore
    Taylor Swift
  • Donda
    Kanye West

3. Song Of The Year
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • Bad Habits
    Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
  • A Beautiful Noise
    Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)
  • drivers license
    Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
  • Fight For You
    Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
  • Happier Than Ever
    Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
  • Kiss Me More
    Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
  • Leave The Door Open
    Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
  • Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
    Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
  • Peaches
    Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
  • Right On Time
    Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

4. Best New Artist
This category recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.

  • Arooj Aftab
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Baby Keem
  • FINNEAS
  • Glass Animals
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • The Kid LAROI
  • Arlo Parks
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Saweetie

Get unlimited access to the coverage that shapes our culture.
to Rolling Stone magazine
to Rolling Stone magazine