After suffering a last-minute cancellation in NSW at the start of this year, there are better days on the horizon for Grapevine Gathering. The wine and music pairing event is expanding into South Australia and Queensland, confirming dates for five wineries around the country.

Kicking off in Western Australia’s Swan Valley on Saturday, October 1st, shows will follow in SA, VIC and NSW, before the final Grapevine Gathering of 2022 takes place at Queensland’s Mount Cotton on Sunday, October 16th (see full dates below).

Popular social media legends The Inspired Unemployed will be hosting Grapevine Gathering at all five shows, performing some wild DJ sets – considering they enjoyed many shoeys on stage at the Victoria event last January, fans should expect plenty of shenanigans from the hosts.

The full lineup for the upcoming Grapevine Gathering shows hasn’t been announced yet, but with past headliners including names like Two Door Cinema Club and The Veronicas, the event should have some stellar artists being recruited behind-the-scenes.

Some excellent wineries have been scouted for this year’s Grapevine Gathering. Only a 45-minute drive from Adelaide CBD, Serafino Wines will welcome the event to its charming vineyards for the first-ever South Australian gathering.

Sirromet Wines will host the Queensland edition from the picturesque Mount Cotton, just a short drive from both Brisbane and the Gold Coast. The event will also be returning to old mates Roche Estate in the Hunter Valley, Rochford Wines in the Yarra Valley, and Sandalford Wines in Swan Valley.

We’ll keep you posted with updates about the lineup and tickets.

Grapevine Gathering 2022 Dates

Saturday, October 1st

Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley, WA

Sunday, October 2nd

Serafino Wines, McLaren Vale, SA

Saturday, October 8th

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley, VIC

Saturday, October 15th

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW

Sunday, October 16th

Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD