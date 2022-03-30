“The ultimate emo throwback party” is coming to Melbourne thanks to the new Our First Kiss festival.

A collaboration between Destroy All Lines and the Wonder Group, the inaugural edition of the festival has an appealing five-act bill led by The Veronicas. Short Stack, The Getaway Plan, Dream on Dreamer, and Closure in Moscow round out the throwback lineup.

Our First Kiss is set to take place on Saturday, May 7th at the Port Melbourne Industrial Centre for the Arts. Tickets go on sale next Tuesday, April 5th, with presale beginning this Friday, April 1st (full ticket information below). Early bird presale tickets also come with a handy $10 discount, and all you have to do to gain access is sign up for the festival’s newsletter.

Our First Kiss will follow in the footsteps of the debut of Full Tilt festival, which was held in Melbourne in last weekend and will take place again this July. Destroy All Lines is also bringing the new Monolith festival to Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Perth this August.

Our First Kiss might be a “throwback party”, but the artists are very much still going strong. Short Stack are releasing their fourth album, Maybe There’s No Heaven, next week on Friday, April 8th. Closure in Moscow are also in the process of preparing a new album, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2014’s Pink Lemonade. The Veronicas, meanwhile, released not one but two full-length albums last year, Godzilla and Human.

Our First Kiss 2022 Lineup

Presented by Destroy All Lines and Wonder Group

Presale begins Friday, April 1st via oztix.com

General sale begins Tuesday, April 5th via oztix.com

Saturday, May 7th

Port Melbourne Industrial Centre for the Arts

The Veronicas

Short Stack

The Getaway Plan

Dream on Dreamer

Closure in Moscow