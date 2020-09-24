Oh boy, this is good. The Great British Bake Off has returned and it is chaotic as ever. Last night’s masterpiece saw the aspiring bakers pay tribute to their favourite musicians and entertainment heroes by immortalising them as possessed cakes.

The results were nothing short of magnificent. I am of the belief that the British Natural History Museum should return all its stolen artifacts and exclusively display these nightmarish busts of beloved celebrities, from Lupita Nyong’o to Louis Theroux.

A lemon-and-elderflower infused bust of Mercury in his iconic yellow leather jacket from the band’s 1986 Wembley Show was inarguably one of the finer creations put forward. Laura Adlington, a digital manager, did her darndest to make sure that Mr. Mercury looked as much like a fondant Whac-A-Mole as possible.

Freddie Mercury’s head exploded… but the Dough Must Go On! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/hlEdJpbxKC — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 22, 2020

Another corker in the cannon was bronze resin sculptor Marc Elliot’s attempt at recreating David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane portrait. Which literally looks like someone left a latex Bowie mask near a heater over night.

The David Bowie Showstopper – more Gobbling King than Goblin King. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/j43FmQbJG4 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 22, 2020

The jewel of the crown is really the Tom DeLonge cake. Dave Friday baked a strawberry, mint and dark chocolate cake that truly looks like the angel from my nightmare.

The cake made such an impression that DeLonge himself shared the cake on Instagram, “When I was younger, and needed the money, I did a few hundred adult films. This looks EXACTLY like me at the time. EXACTLY.”