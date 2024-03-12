Are you ready for the return of one of New South Wales’ best live music events? Great Southern Nights returns this month until March 24th, bringing a plethora of fine music talent to the state.

With more than 300 live gigs taking place across Sydney’s inner city, Western Sydney, Wollongong, Newcastle, Wagga Wagga, Tamworth, and the Northern Rivers, there’s definitely something to suit every music taste.

Some of this country’s most acclaimed artists, including 2024 Rolling Stone Australia Awards nominees G Flip and The Teskey Brothers (playing Wollongong’s UOW University Hall on Friday, March 22nd), are part of this year’s Great Southern Nights program.

There’s also lots of festival favourites such as The Jungle Giants, who’ll make the trip down from Brisbane to Byron Bay to unleash their energetic live set on the Beach Hotel on Friday, March 22nd.

“Pumped to get back to Byron in March for Great Southern Nights! We’re making margs so bring ur friends x,” the Brissy indie rockers say.

But what about the rest of the seriously stacked program? Below, Tone Deaf looks at 5 must-see artists you definitely should check out if you’re heading to Great Southern Nights. You can also check out the full program here.

Thursday, March 14th (7pm)

Albion Hotel, Parramatta

Tone Deaf favourites The Buoys are a force to be reckoned with on the live music circuit. The punk rock four-piece have gone from strength to strength over the past couple of years, gaining a devoted fanbase spread across Australia and beyond.

They’ve toured with Arctic Monkeys, Ball Park Music, DMA’S, and many more stellar acts. Being a proud NSW band too, expect The Buoys to put on quite the show in Parramatta on March 14th.

Saturday, March 16th (7:30pm)

La La La’s, Wollongong

When an artist is described by Rolling Stone AU/NZ as “leading the genre’s massive movement,” you know you’re going to get a good show with rising R&B star PANIA.

PANIA comes to Wollongong on the back of a stunning 2023, which included the release of her second EP WE STILL YOUNG, and Live Nation, Sydney Morning Herald, and more publications have tipped her to have an even bigger year in 2024.

Thursday, March 21st (8pm)

West Tamworth League Club, West Tamworth

It’s been a long time since Jessica Mauboy first rose to fame on Australian Idol, but she’s still an artist operating at the peak of her powers. Mauboy arrives at Great Southern Nights fresh from releasing her fifth studio album, Yours Forever, which she said showcased her “at my truest self.”

Despite clearly being a personal release, Aussies took to Mauboy’s album, with Yours Forever reaching #10 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Saturday, March 23rd (7pm)

The Lansdowne Hotel, Chippendale

Do you want a guaranteed electrifying live set at Great Southern Nights? Don’t miss Gold Fang in Sydney on March 23rd.

The Trinidad-born artist effortlessly traverses dancehall, reggae, hip hop, R&B, and soul in his striking sound, and was hailed by tastemakers triple j as being an artist “able to seamlessly any genre that he touches with a sonic fingerprint that is as distinctive as it is powerful.”

Sunday, March 24th (4pm/All ages) (8pm)

King Street (Warehouse), Newcastle West

Coming into the Australian music industry straight out of high school would be difficult for anyone, but Ruby Fields handled it with aplomb. Now 24, she’s a platinum-selling singer-songwriter whose 2021 album, Been Doin’ It for a Bit, was one of the most praised Aussie albums that year.

Fields is doing two shows in one day in Newcastle West, with Woofer supporting her at the all ages matinee show and Jet City Sports Club supporting her at the evening show.