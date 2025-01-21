A stack of big-name and burgeoning Australian talent have joined the lineup for the 2025 addition of Great Southern Nights.

Over 300 shows will take place across 120 venues throughout New South Wales between Friday, March 21st-Sunday, April 6th, with new additions this week confirmed to be Alison Wonderland, Budjerah, Caravana Sun, Djanaba, Fanning Dempsey National Park, Holly Hebe, Killing Heidi, Lyric, Mallrat, Marcia Hines, Miss Kannina, Mo’Ju, Noiseworks, Offbeat Collective Showcase, Satin Cali, Sesame Girl, Shockone, Slowly Slowly, Sons of the East, South East Block Party, Teenage Joans, The Grogans, The Paper Kites, The Presets, The Screaming Jets, Thirsty Merc, and You Am I.

“This Great Southern Nights line-up keeps on getting better and better. This is part of the government’s push to bring back live music across NSW,” Minister for the Arts, Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy, and Minister for Jobs and Tourism, John Graham, said.

“Music fans, venues and artists have been doing it tough during the cost-of-living crisis. Great Southern Nights is about firing up the live music scene – getting bands back on stage, filling up venues and bringing communities together for great nights out.”

ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd added: “As the excitement builds, we’re proud to unveil the latest lineup for Great Southern Nights, featuring an incredible array of talent – from the high-energy vibes of South East Block Party and Alison Wonderland to iconic Australian acts like You Am I, The Screaming Jets and Killing Heidi.

“Through Great Southern Nights, ARIA is proud to support artists, venues, and the broader music industry in partnership with the NSW Government. Our shared goal is one where music venues across NSW are pumping and Aussie artists are having a blast performing to crowds of excited fans, new and old.”

The new acts join a lineup that already boasts the likes of Missy Higgins, Hoodoo Gurus, and Lime Cordiale.

Tickets to all shows are on sale now, available from greatsouthernnights.com.au.

Great Southern Nights 2025

March 21st-April 6th 2025

Lineup

ALEKSIAH | ALICE IVY | ALISON WONDERLAND | BABE RAINBOW

BABY ANIMALS | BAG RAIDERS | BEC SANDRIDGE | BEN LEE

BIRDS OF TOKYO | BOO SEEKA|BOOTLEG RASCAL | BOY & BEAR

BRAD COX | BUDJERAH | CARAVANA SUN | CHARLEY

CROOKED COLOURS | CYRIL DEVAURA | DJANABA | ELSY WAMEYO

EMILY WURRAMARA | EMMA PASK | FANNING DEMPSEY NATIONAL PARK | FULL FLOWER MOON BAND

GUT HEALTH | HAVANA BROWN | HOLLY HEBE | HOODOO GURUS

KAIIT | KATE MILLER-HEIDKE | KILLING HEIDI | KINDER

KING STINGRAY | LIME CORDIALE | LYRIC | MALLRAT

MARCIA HINES | MATT CORBY | MEG WASHINGTON | MISS KANNINA

MISSY HIGGINS | MO’JU | NAI PALM | NGAIIRE

NOISEWORKS | NORTHEAST PARTY HOUSE | OFFBEAT COLLECTIVE SHOWCASE | RUNNING TOUCH

SAFIA | SARAH BLASKO | SATIN CALI | SESAME GIRL

SIX60 | SHOCKONE | SLOWLY SLOWLY | SLUMBERJACK

SONS OF THE EAST | SOUTH EAST BLOCK PARTY | TASH | TEENAGE DADS

TEENAGE JOANS | TELENOVA | THE BELAIR LIP BOMBS | THE BETHS

THE CAT EMPIRE | THE CRUEL SEA | THE GROGANS | THE PAPER KITES

THE PRESETS | THE SCREAMING JETS | THE WESTERN DISTRIBUTORS | THELMA PLUM

THIRSTY MERC | TOTAL TOMMY | TROY CASSAR-DALEY | WAAX

WINSTON SURFSHIRT | XAVIER RUDD | YOU AM I | ZIGGY ALBERTS AND MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED IN 2025!