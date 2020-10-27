Rolling Stone Australia is bringing a special Ladies Of Soul Revue to Sydney and to celebrate, we’re listing the greatest Aretha Franklin songs ever.

It goes without saying that Aretha Franklin is one of the greatest soul artists of all time, and there’s no better way to celebrate her and the genre than Rolling Stone‘s Ladies Of Soul Revue in Sydney.

Set to take place at View by Sydney on Friday, October 30th, and Friday, November 6th, the intimate evening will feature a five-course dinner, and boasts performances from the likes of Prinnie Stevens, Karen Lee Andrews, and more, as they pay tribute to the finest female icons of the soul genre.

It’s not just any dinner though. This five-course meal will be catered by Dedes and is a special ‘soul food’ dinner with wine and cocktail pairing, all of which perfectly complements the evening of soul music.

The Rolling Stone Ladies Of Soul will feature the music of Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and Tina Turner, and aims to feed the soul through a luscious evening of music and cultural influence, which will be paired with incredible cuisine and stunning views of the Sydney Harbour.

With many venues around Australia still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rolling Stone Ladies Of Soul Revue aims to resurrect that exciting feeling of a night out, and there’s no better way to do it than to combine the magic of soul music with the genre’s most legendary artists.

Rolling Stone Presents: Ladies of Soul

When:

Friday, 30th October 2020

Purchase tickets here

Friday, 6th November 2020

Purchase tickets here

Where: View by Sydney

Pier 2, 13 Hickson Rd, Walsh Bay NSW 2000

Ticket price – $275 + BF

So to celebrate soul music, the upcoming Rolling Stone Ladies Of Revue event, and of course, Aretha Franklin, we’re listing five of the legendary singer’s greatest songs ever. Here they are in no particular order:

‘Rock Steady’

A self-penned classic, ‘Rock Steady’ features the grooves of Bernard Purdie and a memorable organ line from Donny Hathaway, all of which add to a funky banger that proved how Franklin was able to do any genre in her own way.

‘Chain Of Fools’

Originally written for Otis Redding, Franklin’s producer, Jerry Wexler, managed to nab this song for his singer, And as history showed, it was the correct choice. No offence, Otis.

‘Think’

A song that was written during a time of personal turmoil involving Franklin’s then-husband Ted White, ‘Think’ is about an unhealthy relationship filled with gaslighting. Yet it inadvertently became something of a rallying cry for freedom when it was released in 1968.

‘You Make Me Feel (Like a Natural Woman)’

Empowering and vibrant in equal measure, it’s no surprise that this Carole King and Gerry Goffin classic has stood the test of time. It’s as sublime today as it was back when it was released in 1967.

‘Respect’

Come on, of course ‘Respect’ to appear on a list like this. To not add it would be disrespectful.