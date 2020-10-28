Rolling Stone Australia is bringing a special Ladies Of Soul Revue to Sydney and to celebrate, we’re listing the greatest Nina Simone covers ever.

Rocking an expressive contralto voice and an one-of-a-kind stage presence, Nina Simone is easily an all-time great soul artist, and there’s no better way to celebrate her and the genre than Rolling Stone‘s Ladies Of Soul Revue in Sydney.

Set to take place at View by Sydney on Friday, October 30th, and Friday, November 6th, the intimate evening will feature a five-course dinner, and boasts performances from the likes of Prinnie Stevens, Karen Lee Andrews, and more, as they pay tribute to the finest female icons of the soul genre.

It’s not just any dinner though. This five-course meal will be catered by Dedes and is a special ‘soul food’ dinner with wine and cocktail pairing, all of which perfectly complements the evening of soul music.

The Rolling Stone Ladies Of Soul will feature the music of Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and Tina Turner, and aims to feed the soul through a luscious evening of music and cultural influence, which will be paired with incredible cuisine and stunning views of the Sydney Harbour.

With many venues around Australia still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rolling Stone Ladies Of Soul Revue aims to resurrect that exciting feeling of a night out, and there’s no better way to do it than to combine the magic of soul music with the genre’s most legendary artists.

Rolling Stone Presents: Ladies of Soul

When:

Friday, 30th October 2020

Friday, 6th November 2020

Where: View by Sydney

Pier 2, 13 Hickson Rd, Walsh Bay NSW 2000

Ticket price – $275 + BF

So to celebrate soul music and the upcoming Rolling Stone Ladies Of Revue event, we’re listing five of the greatest Nina Simone covers ever. Here they are in no particular order:

‘I Shall Be Released’

There have been many covers of Bob Dylan songs over the years, but there’s a reason by Simone’s version of ‘I Shall Be Released’ is arguably the best – her powerful voice is just perfect for this song and it just sticks in your head.

‘Here Comes The Sun’

Reimagining Beatles songs isn’t an easy task since it’s, well, The Beatles. But Simone does a goddamn good job with ‘Here Comes The Sun’ as it respects the original song yet is also something unique at the same time.

‘My Baby Just Cares For Me’

First recorded in 1930 for the musical film Whoopee!, Simone recorded a cover of it in 1957 but her version didn’t really hit it big until 1987 when it was used in a perfume commercial. But hey, better late than never.

‘Feeling Good’

Arguably Simone’s best-loved song and definitely one of her most popular, ‘Feeling Good’ encapsulates everything that’s great about the singer: her emotive voice and the building of tension until it is all released in one big moment. It’s no wonder why this is considered one of the greatest covers ever.

‘Sinnerman’

While the origins of ‘Sinnerman’ are ambiguous, the song resonated with Simone as a kid when she picked it up from her church. She later recorded her definitive 10-minute version of it and the rest is history as it became one of her most famous songs.