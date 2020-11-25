Hey Bernard Fanning and Matt Corby fans who’ve been itching to see them live, we’ve got you covered with our latest Greatest Southern Nights ticket giveaway.

After so much excitement for the first Greatest Southern Nights gig, we thought we might hold another giveaway for the second follow up show.

Touted as the largest indoor live event to be held in Australia since March (due to the pandemic), this second of a series of gigs will be held at Sydney’s famous Qudos Bank Area on Saturday, December 5th.

If the first Greatest Southern Nights gig was awesome, the second show is equally impressive because headlining the event is none other than Bernard Fanning and Matt Corby, with support from Merci, Mercy.

For those keen on getting tickets to seeing these great artists live in a huge venue, you’re in luck because we’re giving away 5 free double passes to this Greatest Southern Nights event!

All you have to do to go in the running to win one is fill out the form below, which will sign you up to our Live Music Observer newsletter.

In 25 words or less tell us your favourite Bernard Fanning and Matt Corby song and why Submit

This historic return to live music is just one part of a series of COVID-safe shows to be held at Qudos Bank Area this Summer.

While the venue normally holds over 20,000 fans, the commitment to a COVID-safe environment means each Greatest Southern Nights event will have a capacity of just over 6,000.

With live music making it’s long-awaited comeback in such epic fashion – while still remaining COVID-safe – best get in on the action ASAP because those double passes and tickets from Ticketek are going to disappear quickly.