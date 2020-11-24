For those itching to go to a large live music gig, we’ve got you covered with our Greatest Southern Nights ticket giveaway.
After its initial announcement several months ago, we’re just a week away from kicking off the much-anticipated Greatest Southern Nights live music event.
Touted as the largest indoor live event to be held in Australia since March (due to the pandemic), this hyped series of gigs will be held at Sydney’s famous Qudos Bank Area on Saturday, November 28th.
Headlining this massive event will be none other than Ocean Alley, along with special guests Jack River and Ruby Fields, together with Jack Botts.
And the best part about this epic return of live music in Australia? We’re giving away 5 free double passes to the Greatest Southern Nights event!
All you have to do to go in the running to win one is fill out the form below, which will sign you up to our Live Music Observer newsletter.
This historic return to live music is just one part of a series of COVID-safe shows to be held at Qudos Bank Area this Summer.
While the venue normally holds over 20,000 fans, the commitment to a COVID-safe environment means each Greatest Southern Nights event will have a capacity of just over 6,000.
Ahead of the gig on Saturday, November 28th, Ocean Alley said: “We’re absolutely stoked to be getting back on stage as part of Great Southern Nights.”
“We’ve missed every part of touring – last year we spent every other day in a new city, so it’s exciting to see live music making a comeback in NSW. The opportunity to headline Qudos Bank Arena in our hometown makes this show that extra bit more special for us, and we can’t wait to finally play our latest album Lonely Diamond in a live setting.”
With live music making it’s long-awaited comeback in such epic fashion – while still remaining COVID-safe – best get in on the action ASAP because those tickets are going to disappear quickly.
|Competition:
|Greatest Southern Nights: Ruby Fields, Jack River and Ocean Alley
|Entrants:
|Only 18+ Australian residents are eligible
|Entry Period:
|Starts at November 24 2020 12pm AEST and ends at November 26 2020 11:59pm AEST
|Entry:
|
|Limit:
|One (1) entry per person
|Judging Criteria:
|Originality and creativity
|Prize Determination:
|The winner will be picked based on originality and relevance to the question
|Notification:
|By email within a 24 hours of the winner being chosen
|Claim Period:
|Within 12 hours from the date of Notification.
|Unclaimed Prize Determination:
|Should the winner not claim the prize within 12 hours from the date of Notification, a new winner will be chosen. The new winner will be notified via email within an hour of the Prize Determination.
|Prize:
|5x double passes to the 28th of November Greatest Southern nights show
(five winners, one double pass for each winner)
|Total Prize Pool Value:
|$900 incl GST
($180 per winner)
|Prize Conditions:
|a) Entrants must have a fully completed Brag Observer profileb) Entrants must answer the question as required
c) The Prize is subject to availability