For those itching to go to a large live music gig, we’ve got you covered with our Greatest Southern Nights ticket giveaway.

After its initial announcement several months ago, we’re just a week away from kicking off the much-anticipated Greatest Southern Nights live music event.

Touted as the largest indoor live event to be held in Australia since March (due to the pandemic), this hyped series of gigs will be held at Sydney’s famous Qudos Bank Area on Saturday, November 28th.

Headlining this massive event will be none other than Ocean Alley, along with special guests Jack River and Ruby Fields, together with Jack Botts.

And the best part about this epic return of live music in Australia? We’re giving away 5 free double passes to the Greatest Southern Nights event!

In 25 words or less tell us who you're most excited to see live post-iso and why?

This historic return to live music is just one part of a series of COVID-safe shows to be held at Qudos Bank Area this Summer.

While the venue normally holds over 20,000 fans, the commitment to a COVID-safe environment means each Greatest Southern Nights event will have a capacity of just over 6,000.

Ahead of the gig on Saturday, November 28th, Ocean Alley said: “We’re absolutely stoked to be getting back on stage as part of Great Southern Nights.”

“We’ve missed every part of touring – last year we spent every other day in a new city, so it’s exciting to see live music making a comeback in NSW. The opportunity to headline Qudos Bank Arena in our hometown makes this show that extra bit more special for us, and we can’t wait to finally play our latest album Lonely Diamond in a live setting.”

With live music making it’s long-awaited comeback in such epic fashion – while still remaining COVID-safe – best get in on the action ASAP because those tickets are going to disappear quickly.