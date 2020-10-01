Ruby Fields is growing up. The 22-year-old Cronulla native has spent the past four years winning over the hearts of Australia with her righteous explorations of youth and all its rebellion. Now she’s looking inward.

Last week, Fields unveiled her first, very good, single in eighteen-months, ‘Pretty Grim’. A candid, gutting track. A ruthless dissection of the feeling nothing and feeling everything that comes with being in your early 20s. “I just want something to touch / That’ll make me forget enough / Something to make me cry in my sleep / I need something worthwhile to me.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Fields detailed her personal battle with femininity following a toxic relationship she had at fifteen.

“Around the age of 15 I started to experience a toxic relationship with femininity because I associated it with so much negativity in my life,” she explained. “By 17, I thought, ‘Fuck this I am leaving this guy,

“The minute I got out of that relationship I found myself again. I cut my hair, threw on some jeans and started drinking beers and started my band.”

The gnawing scene that Fields paints is one that anyone who’s ever been in an unhealthy and all-consuming relationship will find some comfort in. That sad, numb, wasteland you find yourself in after freeing yourself from something toxic. It’s fucked up pathetic and you feel like you can hardly look at yourself. You want to ruin everything around you and yourself because that is the only thing that makes sense in the moment.

Ruby Fields is a master of dissecting the shit parts of being alive, laying them out on a table, and somehow still finding a way to joke about them. It’s shocking that she had the self-awareness to write a track that excavates such ugly, tricky emotions at just 20. “I’ve got paper cuts and all my songs are whiny / The spoon wasn’t silver, just really shiny.”

Fields’ songs are often painful to listen to. They force you to reckon with feelings rather left acknowledged. They feel immediate and urgent, like they were written on the precipice of burning out. But they’re empowering.

Empowering not in the corny girl-power-watered-down-digestible-major-label-feminism way. But in a way that celebrates self-sufficiency. In a way that acknowledges that you don’t have to be on top of the world, but it feels heaps good being on top of your shit.

Check out ‘Pretty Grim’ by Ruby Fields:

Ruby Fields has announced three shows to be held at Wombarra Bowlo in NSW.

The shows, which take place from Friday the 16th of October to Sunday the 18th of October, have a wedding theme too. Ruby Fields fans who get tickets to the shows have been asked to wear their best “Bowlo wedding outfit”.

For Ruby’s NSW fans, these gigs are not to be missed.

‘NOT JUST ANOTHER WEDDING’ TOUR



Friday October 16th

Wombarra Bowlo, NSW

Saturday October 17th

Wombarra Bowlo, NSW

Sunday October 18th

Wombarra Bowlo, NSW

