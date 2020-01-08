Green Day are on the hunt for a big backyard to help them host a party in celebration of their upcoming album, Father of All Motherfuckers, which comes out next month.

A barn or a church parking lot would also work should a suitable yard not be available for the occasion. That’s according to a social media update from frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.

Appearing on Instagram with an earnest plea, Billie Joe Armstrong makes it clear that the group will be having a ton of fun with the fans as they await the group’s thirteenth full-length studio album.

“Does anybody have a relatively big backyard that we could do like a backyard party somewhere?” Armstrong asks in the video that was covered by Kerrang. “We could come and play at your house or your garage or your backyard. Or if you have like a barn. Or is there a church or a church parking lot? You know I was conceived in a church parking lot? Anyway, just hijinks, fun, mischief. A backyard party with your favourite band, Green Day!”

However, it looks like there is one caveat in providing a backyard for Green Day’s Father of All blowout. In a follow-up video appended to Armstrong’s message, the musician adds, “Oh yeah, it would have to be in California.”

That same day, the outfit confirmed their next Father of All single is called “Oh Yeah!”

‘Oh Yeah!’ is expected next week, Jan. 16. Meanwhile title track ‘Father of All…’ emerged last September. ‘Fire, Ready, Aim’ — the single that saw use in promotions for the National Hockey League — arrived the following month.

Following the release of Father of All Motherfuckers, Green Day will be hitting the road for the “Hella Mega Tour” this summer that finds the act combining forces with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.