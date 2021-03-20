In news that is equal parts amusing and terrifying, it’s been revealed that the latest American Idiot musician to throw their hat in the ring to run for US President is none other than Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day.

The Green Day front man has reportedly filed FEC papers to run for president in the 2024 election as part of the Republican party.

The move has left many Green Day fans perplexed because Armstrong was a passionate backer for Joe Biden (Democratic party) in the 2020 American election. Armstrong certainly didn’t mince his words in support, either.

“I have not a single reservation in my mind… All of my enthusiasm is for BIDEN/HARRIS! TRUMP HAS GOT TO GO.” He captioned a now deleted Instagram post.

Armstrong has also lashed out at Trump supporters in the past, making his move to support the Republican party even more questionable. In January 2018, the singer posted to Instagram asking for Trump to be impeached in another now-deleted post (making things look all the more suss). When a fan replied telling him “people have the right to support Trump”, Armstrong didn’t censor his thoughts.

“Well then go fuck your self you stupid piece of shit. If that’s the way you feel about mass destruction and murder then fuck off. Stay the fuck off my Instagram and don’t come back. Don’t listen to my fucking records. I have no problem telling ignorant fucks like you to go to hell. That goes for any other stupid fucks that think this behavior should normalized. Get the fuck out!” He fired back at the fan.

Alas, the filing is legitimate, you can check out the official document here. Interestingly, Armstrong has put down “Saint Jimmy of TheKrustyKrab from Burbank, California” as his intended vice president. A quick Google search has bought us to the conclusion that he is referring to mash up between a character on Sponge Bob Square Pants and their hit song, ‘St. Jimmy’.

Of course, Armstrong’s presidential application is reminiscent of Kanye West’s widely reported presidential bid last year.

While Armstrong’s official application has the potential to be legit, going by his past actions we’re going to pencil this one down to a prank. Then again, wilder things have happened in the past year than a Green Day frontman becoming the American president.

Watch 'American Idiot' by Green Day: