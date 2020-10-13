Kanye West has gone full “Kanye West” in his first presidential ad and hoo boy do we have a lot to unpack.

If we were to slap a theme to what 2020 has given us, the word most would use is “unpredictable.”

And arguably no one has encompassed that vibe more than Kanye West, who has done things ranging from peeing on his Grammy award and declaring himself to be the “new Moses” to wanting to create a “Christian TikTok.”

Now the rapper has released his first presidential ad (yes, he’s still in the running to be U.S. president in case you’ve forgotten) and boy was it next level…something.

Coming 22 days before the election, the ad begins with West standing in front of an American flag and declaring: “America. What is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation? Our people? What is just – true justice? We have to think about all these things.

“We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored.”

That basically sets the tone for the rest of the ad as West spends every second talking about how religion and families “are the building blocks of society” rather than, you know, talk about important things like policies or what he intends to do if he does somehow become president.

And of course, the ad ends with West declaring: “I am Kanye West and I approve this message.”

So in short, Kanye’s first presidential ad is stuffed to the brim with everything we hoped to get from West, plus a lot more cooked stuff about getting God to smite all those who disagree with him that we didn’t expect.

After watching that ad, now we really want him to appear on the Joe Rogan Experience because that is going to be an entertaining-as-hell shitshow watching him try to debate politics with Joe Rogan.

Check out the first presidential ad from Kanye West: