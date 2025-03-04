Tropical Cyclone Alfred has forced the cancellation of Green Day’s tour-closing concert Wednesday night on the Gold Coast.

A social message posted late Tuesday by the venue confirmed the worst. “CBUS Super Stadium has been advised that the Green Day Saviors concert has been cancelled, due to the extreme weather conditions forecast.”

The message continues: “we know how excited fans were for the concert and we share your disappointment. Concert organisers explored every opportunity to go ahead with the event, but the safety and travel certainty of concert goers, performers and staff cannot be ensured under current conditions.”

Ticket holders will be contacted directly by Ticketmaster on refunds.

The announcement is no real surprise. As Alfred presses ahead on the coastal regions of south east Queensland, hundreds of thousands of employees and students have been told to stay home Wednesday, and perhaps longer. An outdoor concert in a cyclone was never going to go ahead.

Cyclones form over warm ocean waters and their path is difficult to predict, but their powers weaken dramatically once reaching land.

A message Monday from Stadiums Queensland warned that current forecasts suggested Alfred would “cause windy and rainy conditions for the Gold Coast in the coming days,” and that everything depended on the weather.

Queenslanders know the score. Pearl Jam’s Gold Coast concert last November was almost a washout, Paul McCartney’s 2017 show at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium was lashed by a storm, and Queen’s 2020 performance in the same venue was played in a downpour.

As previously reported, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool were meant to complete their three-date trek on the Gold Coast, following a date last Saturday, March 1st at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, and Sydney’s ENGIE Stadium on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Long-suffering Green Day fans will feel a sense of déjà vu. The Bay Area band was last booked to play Australia and New Zealand in 2020 for the four-date ‘Hella Mega Tour’, leading a bill with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. That trek was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Saviors tour is produced by Live Nation, and is their first visit to these parts since 2017, when Green Day supported the album Revolution Radio.