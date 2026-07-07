Green Day have released a new song, “I’m Never Gonna R.I.P.,” which will feature on the soundtrack for their upcoming film, Nimrods.

As reported by Rolling Stone, alongside the new single, the band have unveiled the full 30-song tracklist for the Nimrods soundtrack, which contains a mix of Green Day classics, four previously unreleased live recordings captured at the Palladium in Los Angeles — set to appear in the film — and new music from Analog Dogs, the fictional band at the centre of the movie’s plot.

After premiering under the title New Years Rev at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Nimrods is set to open in the US on August 14th.

Filmmaker Lee Kirk wrote and directed the film, which is based on Green Day’s early career days when they toured in a van before Dookie made them famous.

The comedy follows three young musicians known as the Analog Dogs, who become convinced they’ve secured an opening slot for Green Day at a New Year’s Eve concert, prompting an ambitious cross-country journey from Kansas to California to meet their musical heroes.

The film stars Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman, and Ryan Foust as the members of Analog Dogs, alongside Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, and Fred Armisen. All three members of Green Day appear in the film.

“It’s about the experience that Green Day had on the road in the early days of more of a DIY spirit,” Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told The Hollywood Reporter last year.

“We played anywhere and everywhere, and a lot of shows would get shut down because the cops would come. But there’s also the mud fight that happened at Woodstock. Lee did a great job of incorporating all of those elements that we’ve had in the past.”

The soundtrack also features contributions from real-life acts appearing in the film, including Ultra Q, the Paradox, and McKenna Grace.