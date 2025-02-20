Green Day is putting out the call to punks, emos, and rockers in the Oklahoma City area for an upcoming comedy film, New Years Rev, inspired by the band’s early days.

Fans aged 18-30 have the chance to be part of a pop-up rock show, appearing as attendees in the film. The gig promises live music, skateboarding, and a good time, plus a daily pay rate of $101.50 with potential overtime.

​​​”Punks, emo, hardcore, alternative and rocker young adults, aged 18-30, are needed for the feature film NEW YEARS REV, featuring the band Green Day,” the casting call reads. “Everyone selected will work multiple days on the film. They will appear as attendees of a pop-up rock show at an outdoor location.”

On one particular shoot day, there’s even a chance to get down and dirty with a “rain and mud” fight, adding an extra $25 to the pay check. While the casting call doesn’t confirm Green Day’s involvement in every scene, the band will appear alongside Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, and Sean Gunn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Day (@greenday)

The film, written and directed by Lee Kirk, follows three friends on a rowdy road trip to Los Angeles to open for Green Day on New Year’s Eve. The adventure-packed journey is based on the band’s own exploits from their early years in a tour van.

With Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tre Cool producing, New Years Rev promises to capture the wild, chaotic energy of Green Day’s rise to fame.

“Van days rule. You will drive all night on no sleep then play a show for 10 kids in a basement of a friend of a friend’s house 50 miles east of anywhere you’ve ever heard of,” Armstrong told Variety in a previous statement discussing the film. “But you’ll do it again the next day, and the one after that. Because you’re doing it with your bandmates who become your family and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever known.”

Green Day are also about to hit Australia next month on their upcoming world tour.

The band will play stadium shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and the Gold Coast (see full dates here), with special guest AFI and Private Function also on the lineup.

It’s not just a normal Green Day tour, with the pop-punk legends set to perform two of their most beloved albums, Dookie (1994) and American Idiot (2004), in their entirety, with Dookie celebrating its 30th anniversary and American Idiot celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.