Green Day have tapped Aussie punk band Private Function to support them on the Australian leg of their upcoming tour.

The band will play stadium shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and the Gold Coast (see full dates below), with special guest AFI also on the lineup.

It’s not just a normal Green Day tour, with the pop-punk legends set to perform two of their most beloved albums, Dookie (1994) and American Idiot (2004), in their entirety, with Dookie celebrating its 30th anniversary and American Idiot celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Their sets will also feature tracks from their new album Saviors, which arrived to mostly positive reviews from critics at the beginning of the year.

“The band’s 14th LP taps wide-ranging rock influences to deliver the kind of punk-rock satire they do so well,” wrote Rolling Stone.

“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. And we cannot wait to return to Australia, it’s been way too long. So let’s thrash,” Green Day share.

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone AU/NZ praised Private Function’s latest album, 370HSSV 0773H (2023):

“Private Function’s return is a non-stop assault on your ears — exactly what fans of the pub-punk outfit need after years of lockdowns, silence and no live music. It’s fast moving, with tracks averaging just a smidge over two minutes, and it’s all over too soon.”

For tickets and more information head to greenday.com and livenation.com.au

Green Day 2025 Australian Tour

With special guest AFI

Presented by Live Nation & Triple M

Saturday, March 1st

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, March 3rd

ENGIE Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, March 5th

Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast, QLD