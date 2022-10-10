Sydney’s Grenade Jumper is back with new single ‘Did You Imagine‘ ft. John Floreani, and it’s the coming-of-age anthem of your dreams.

Exploding onto the scene back in 2018, the four-piece is quickly solidifying their spot in Australia’s well-rounded and inclusive Punk-Rock future. Helmed by fiery femme vocalist Bianca Davino, their lyrics soundtrack the tumultuous transition into adulthood for young Australians right now. Complete with all the angst, emotion and sophistication of the noughties punk-rock greats like Paramore or Evanescence.

Like many others, they spent their time in lockdown finessing their sound and with the help of Fletcher Matthews (The Buoys, Trophy Eyes) and debuted their first body of work.

‘Did You Imagine’ is a pensively penned, sonic refresh for the band and a truly exhilarating signifier of what’s to come. To celebrate the single’s release earlier this month, we caught up Bianca for our Get To Know series to find out more about her life and the band.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Get To Know: Sydney-based punk rock band Grenade Jumper

How did your band name come about?

‘Grenade Jumper’ is the name of a Fall Out Boy song from the album Take This To Your Grave. It’s one of the best albums of all time, and it was one of the first records Max and I bonded over. Fall Out Boy forever and ever.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Ummmm, like Pavarotti. I think that’s the only relevant music reference she’d have.

Tell us about your new single ‘Did You Imagine’, what’s it about?

It’s about the constant state of transition and longing that comes with young adulthood. The initial idea for this song was sparked during a point in my life where I felt really stagnant. I wanted to explore the idea of having a relationship with your younger self, and whether ‘that person’ would be proud or disappointed with who you’ve become.

What do you love about your hometown?

I love Parramatta because it’s the heart and soul of Western Sydney. It has a rich and deep identity that’s full of interesting people. All the creatives from Parra are doing the most for Sydney culture right now — the musicians, writers, designers, photographers, party-throwers — they’re finally getting the recognition they deserve.

Career highlight so far?

Playing Unify Gathering in March. I’ve been to the festival as a punter so many times and it’s undeniably one of the best festivals we have here in Australia. The community, comradery and straight-up fun you have at Unify is electric. It was the first festival we’ve ever played, and for it to be one that directly celebrates the scene we’ve grown up in really meant the world.

Fave non-music hobby?

Definitely film. I consider my love of film to have a great influence on my songwriting. I love movies with complex characters that deal with the human condition. I particularly love Martin Scorsese, Greta Gerwig and Paul Thomas Anderson, among others of a similar tone.

What’s on your dream rider?

A big tray of Sfogliatella.

Dream music collaboration?

This question is tricky because there are so many — a few that come to mind are Rivers Cuomo, Charli XCX, Matty Healy and Lorde.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Writing songs no matter where I am in life.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

If it’s not nu-metal…. it’s time to go home. Break Stuff, In The End, and Last Resort are the ultimate karaoke songs.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

I’m still waiting for it.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Honestly, I don’t have one. I’m so predictable. Our music is very sentimental, melancholic and full of pop punk yearning-vibes. Everything I like I tend to make my entire personality.