Western Sydney’s own grentperez is bringing his debut album Backflips in a Restaurant to life with a tour across Australia and New Zealand.

Catch him on the road this October and November, with shows in Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Auckland, Brisbane, and a special hometown finale in Sydney on November 12th.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 13th at 11am local time. My Live Nation members can access presale tickets from 10am Monday, May 12th, with registration now open at livenation.com.au (AU) and livenation.co.nz (NZ).

Backflips in a Restaurant, released in March, marked grentperez’s full-length debut – a globe-hopping, genre-skipping project packed with heart and soul.

He also gave Rolling Stone AU/NZ an exclusive look behind the scenes of the album – which followed a huge North American tour, and his win as Emerging Songwriter of the Year at the 2024 APRA Awards.

“‘Backflips in a Restaurant’ is a taste of what’s to come in my artistry. I wanted to use this album to express who I am as an artist and a creator, what I have to offer in terms of differing genres and in this case; flavour,” grentperez shared at the time.

“Growing up, I soaked up a lot of music from 70s soft rock, to 2000s R&B, Bossa Nova, Indie, Rap, etc… This music effectively influenced my music making, and since my first release in 2021, I’ve been itching to explore and experiment with my sound. As a creative, I believe my job is to constantly explore and express myself, and with Backflips in a Restaurant I’m taking the steps to do just that.”

Grentperez Australia and New Zealand Tour 2025

Presented by Live Nation and Triple J

Tickets on sale Tuesday, May 13th at 11am local time

Thursday, October 30th

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA

Saturday, November 1st

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, November 4th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 7th

Auckland Town Hall, Auckland, NZ

Sunday, November 9th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, November 12th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW