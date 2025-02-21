grentperez is keeping the hits coming with his latest single, “Movie Scene,” the fourth taste of his much-anticipated debut album, Backflips in a Restaurant, dropping March 28th.

Blending his signature buttery melodies with a fresh mix of R&B, soft pop, and indie vibes, “Movie Scene” oozes nostalgia. Think early 2000s R&B greats like Lupe Fiasco and Usher, with lyrics that capture the all-too-relatable awkwardness of trying to ask someone out. There are also some fun nods to classic films like Titanic, Spider-Man, and Dirty Dancing.

“I really wanted to change the pace a bit and hit some areas of music that I’ve always been interested in but haven’t written yet,” grentperez explains. “For me, it’s reminiscent of 2000s R&B. There’s a little vibey nod to ‘How Do I Breathe’ by Mario in there too, a song I listened to a lot growing up.”

The track arrives alongside a cinematic music video that channels iconic movie moments from Forrest Gump to Titanic, giving fans a taste of his evolving creative vision. “I like films. I like music. This is a mix of both of those,” he says.

With previous singles like “Dandelion,” “Fuzzy Feeling”, and “2DK” already setting the tone, Backflips in a Restaurant is shaping up to be his most ambitious project yet. Expect a genre-blurring ride through indie-folk, pop-punk, symphonic pop, and even some ‘70s soft rock. A deluxe edition will also include two bonus tracks for those who can’t get enough.

Since bursting onto the scene with his 2021 gold-certified debut “Cherry Wine”, the Sydney artist has racked up over 500 million streams, toured globally with the likes of Rex Orange County and Laufey, and even took home Emerging Songwriter of the Year at the 2024 APRA Awards.

He was also featured in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Future of Music series, praised for his ability to blend genres and that distinctive falsetto we all love.

“Backflips in a Restaurant is a taste of what’s to come in my artistry,” grentperez says. “I wanted to use this album to express who I am as an artist and a creator, what I have to offer in terms of differing genres and in this case, flavour. Growing up, I soaked up a lot of music from ’70s soft rock to 2000s R&B, Bossa Nova, Indie, and Rap. Since my first release in 2021, I’ve been itching to explore and experiment with my sound.”

And he’s not stopping there—after the album drops, he’s heading out on a huge North American tour to bring his new music to fans around the world.

“Movie Scene” is out now. Pre-order or pre-save ‘Backflips in a Restaurant’ here.