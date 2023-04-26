grentperez has announced his hugely anticipated forthcoming EP, When We Were Younger.

Set for release on June 2nd, the multi-genre rising star’s EP draws on the theme of nostalgia and having no place like home.

“We would have these super wholesome outdoor writing sessions as we were putting the project together,” he says. “Connecting with what I remember as a really lovely childhood grounds me in the real world and keeps me thinking of the important friends and family in my life. It keeps me from getting ahead of myself.”

The EP started as a means for the Western Sydney artist to get out of a songwriting rut and is fused with a diverse selection of fascinating sounds, incorporating everything from Bossa Nova to Philadelphia soul to golden era Hollywood strings, as well as a noticeable influence from ’90s rom-coms.

To mark the announcement of his new EP, grentperez has released his new single “When The Day Is Done”, “a timeless classic that the whole family can listen to,” as he puts it.

The disco soul number is a change of pace for grentperez compared to his previous single “Us Without Me”, changing up from a drama-rich ballad to an all-out punchy melodic boogie.

“This track embodies the line “there’s no place like home” and when all is said and done, I just want to get back home and to the feeling of family having your back no matter where you are,” he says about his new single.