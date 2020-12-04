Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Greta Van Fleet has announced the upcoming release date of their second studio album and dropped a new single.

The four-piece rockers – brothers Jake (lead vocals), Josh (guitar) and Sam Kiszka (bass guitar), alongside drummer Danny Wagner – made the announcement earlier today, December 4th. The album, grandly titled The Battle at Garden’s Gate, is due out on April 16th. If you’re so inclined, it’s available for pre-order on all major digital platforms here.

The band also dropped a new track today, the second single taken from the forthcoming album. It follows ‘My Way, Soon’ which came out two months ago.

‘Age of Machine’ dramatically rages for almost seven minutes, the type of theatrical hard rock anthem that fans have come to expect from the Michigan men. As soon as the thrashing guitars kick in, the band are relentless. It’s an energetic ride, Jake’s shrieking vocal delivery being utterly captivating.

Heirs to Led Zeppelin or unsubtle copycats, the debate will continue to rage on. The band’s guitarist Jake once even said he “… went through a year of really intensely studying what [Jimmy] Page did to the point I knew how he thought.”

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Josh Kiszka discussed the new album: “There are definitely Biblical references. Not just in the title, but throughout the entire album…This is a world with the ancient civilizations in it, just like our own parallel universe, really. It’s an analogy. Each song is a theme. A magnification of different cultures and civilizations inside of this world searching for some kind of salvation or enlightenment.”

Their debut record, Anthem of the People Army, was an unexpected smash hit. It reached number 10 in the ARIA album charts and number 3 in the U.S. Billboard 200. As it came out back in 2018, they’ve left fans waiting a long time for this follow-up.

Check out ‘Age of Machine’ by Greta Van Fleet: