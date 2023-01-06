Grimes has complained to her fans about not wanting “the attention an album brings”, but vowed to release one anyway.

The 34-year-old took to Twitter earlier this week to tell her fans that music is her “side quest now” and denounce that her “narrative” doesn’t belong to her because of how famous she is.

“I’ll always release music but if it hasn’t been clear ; music is my side quest now. Tbh reduced pressure x increased freedom = prob more music just ideally “Low key I’ll always do my best to entertain whilst depleting my literal reputation I hope that’s ok I love y’all,” Grimes, real name Claire Boucher , wrote in the first tweet.

Grimes has been teasing an album named Book 1 since 2021, and her last album was released almost three years ago in February 2020.

The artist followed up her first tweet with subsequent messages expressing her dislike of the attention she receives as a celebrity.

“Ofc I’ll still release BOOK 1 & more. I owe y’all, the artists life is blessed and I take that seriously. But! My fam, best friends, and babies get dragged in no matter what i do,’ the narrative doesn’t belong to me. my friends/ fam r my whole Life – this is their battle too,” she wrote in the first.

Grimes then posted, “I know BOOK 1 is so late reason is minor legal stuff, but moreso… fame and notoriety is a unique hell. Not to say life isn’t blessed and my GOD ten time better = I’m the luckiest girl on earth, but do I want the attention an album brings? 100% nooo (with all due respect).”

And, it’s not the first time that Grimes has expressed her desire to escape the public eye. Last month, the singer tweeted that she’d like to embrace a career change after the release of Book 1.

“Celebrity culture is suffocating a f,” she posted on December 29th. “I’m not quitting music but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.”

