Grimes has spent her post-Christmas teasing a collaboration with The Weeknd while also admitting that she fancies a career change away from music.

The Canadian singer might be preparing the release of her next album, Book 1, but that hasn’t stopped her from already looking beyond that horizon.

“Celebrity culture is suffocating a f,” she tweeted today, December 29th. “I’m not quitting music but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.”

Where might Grimes take her talents to in the future? Twitch streamer Hasan Piker suggested she join the streaming world but she didn’t agree. “I wasn’t gna become a twitch streamer cuz I think public speaking is my weakness but I would def learn from u m’lady,” Grimes replied.

When someone else suggested she start a podcast, Grimes said, “Maybe we need to introduce the concept of homo techno,” which is a very Grimes answer indeed.

It’s not the first time Grimes has expressed her disillusionment with celebrity culture. Last month she brought up the subject of fame in a social media post. “I just have literally zero interest in being famous anymore,” she wrote on Twitter. “My job requires being on social media. It’s equivalent to an emotionally abusive relationship to hear countless times throughout the day about what a failure I am.. just in order to do my job on the most basic level.”

If Book 1 is to be her last album before a break from music, Grimes looks like making it a big one. She teased a new collaboration with The Weeknd on her Discover server. When fans asked for a release from the pair, she responded, “It’s called Sci Fi.” Last month also saw the singer share the music video for her latest single, ‘Player of Games’.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Celebrity culture is suffocating a f. I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (⌛️,⏳) ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) December 28, 2021

https://twitter.com/grimezsz/status/1475889967343837194?s=21