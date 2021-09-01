Grimes has claimed that her ‘sibling rivalry issues’ with BloodPop are the reason why she is not featured on Lady Gaga’s Chromatica remix.

So, in case you haven’t been in the loop, let us catch you up. In July, Grimes disclosed that she would be contributing a verse on Lady Gaga’s Dawn of Chromatica, the highly anticipated remix of Gaga’s Chromatica album from 2020. When the tracklist was announced, however, Grimes was conspicuously absent from the list of features.

In what is now shaping up to be a public feud, Grimes says that it’s her ‘sibling rivalry issues’ with BloodPop, who is executive producing the album, that led to her not being on it.

When asked what happened to the Chromatica remix by a fan on Twitter, Grimes replied: “BloodPop and I have sibling rivalry issues and our immaturity lead to the song not being completed – also he’s mad at me for taping a picture of myself above his bed and when he removed the picture the tape ripped off the paint. He shud have left it.”

Bloodpop, however, has a different opinion of what happened.

“Not completed as in not started – she was too busy making Tik toks about the silence of mimes??? Very weird IMO – also it actually left serious dry wall damage as she used duck tape.” he wrote back.

In the same Discord server she revealed news of her being featured on the remix, Grimes also said that despite having missed the deadline, she could contribute a verse due to the album dates being pushed back. Now, however, she is claiming the BloodPop never sent her track.

“Dude I will literally re paint ur wall frankly I’m insulted u didn’t want to see my amazing face every day also u never sent me the track to start ! U just said scream in mic and send with no music behind – that makes no sense !” she replied to BloodPop. “Also the mimes need a voice and I am that voice.”

Further clarification is awaited from both parties.

