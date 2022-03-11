Just days after Grimes revealed welcoming a second child with Elon Musk, reports of her dating Chelsea Manning are pouring in.

Boy, do Grimes and Elon Musk seem to be one of those couples (or people) about whom all the information you have seems to be unwillingly accumulated. Just days after Grimes admitted she’s welcomed a second child with Elon Musk, the second is reported to be dating Chelsea Manning.

The news was first reported by Page Six, who claimed – through a source – that the couple have been ‘getting serious’ and have been living together. The publication also brought up several interactions the couple have had on Twitter which hint at their relationship.

If you don’t know who Manning is, here’s a refresher: a former US soldier, Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison for leaking confidential government documents to WikiLeaks.

She was found guilty of 20 crimes, along with six counts of violations of the US Espionage Act. In 2017, however, former US President Barack Obama commuted her sentence after seven years.

The news comes days after Grimes’ surprise announcement that she had welcomed a second child with Elon Musk, a daughter they’ve named Exa Dark Sideræl. Oh, and the couple have also separated again.

In an interview with Vanity Fair – the same one that she revealed her second child in – she said of Elon Musk: “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. … We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

However, hours after the story came out, the singer tweeted that she and Musk were no longer together.

“Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now.” she said.

Yeah, okay.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Player of Games’ by Grimes: