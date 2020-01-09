Grimes has taken to social media to announce that she is pregnant. This is a concept I have spent the past two hours trying to wrap my head around. The more I think about it, the less it makes sense. Obviously, this is Grimes we’re talking about. There are a myriad of potential meanings behind a pregnancy announcement from the oddball musician. Is she pregnant with the spawn of Elon Musk? Is this her way of reminding people that her album Miss_Anthrop0cene is dropping next month? There is no definitive answer.

Grimes announced news of her “pregnancy” in a since-removed post on Instagram. The announcement featured a heavily-edited photo of the musician, sporting a pregnant belly, with an extraterrestrial-like fetus outline superimposed over her stomach.

Instagram deleted the post because it went against their nudity guidelines, as the musicians nipples appeared uncensored. “I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples,” she wrote. “Plus being knocked up is a very feral and war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is.

“Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted with reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was some weird internalised self hatred to feel uncomfortable about my body. Hope you’re having a nice day!”

Naturally, the internet has gone into a complete tizzy over this news, and has delivered some truly succulent content.

grimes baby gonna come out speaking in wingdings — 𝔢𝔱𝔥𝔢𝔩 𝔠𝔞𝔦𝔫 (@hisethelcain) January 8, 2020

sonogram of grimes and elon musks baby pic.twitter.com/rzTgEd86a3 — beating a dead horsegirl (@w000rm) January 8, 2020

Elon Musk and Grimes are going to have a gender reveal party where they accidentally blow up the moon — hussein kesvani (@HKesvani) January 8, 2020

Azealia Banks showing up to Grimes and Elon’s baby shower pic.twitter.com/SS7dgUCyjL — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) January 8, 2020

Grimes’ fifth studio album, Miss_Anthrop0cene, is set for release on February 21st. You can listen to a taste of what to expect with single ‘Violence’ below.

Watch: Grimes & i_o – ‘Violence’