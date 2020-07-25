Grimes has publicly asked her partner Elon Musk to turn off his phone after he stirred trouble with a series of tweets.

Taking to Twitter today (Saturday, July 25th), Musk began his latest tirade by condemning Twitter users with a 🌹 in their username.

According to Mashable, the 🌹 is the “best representation or the symbol of the political group, Democratic Socialists of America”.

“🌹 Twitter sucks,” Musk wrote. He then put a 🌹 in his username. Shortly afterwards, he tweeted “Pronouns suck.”

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk 🌹 (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

In a sign of tension between the pair, Grimes replied to Musk’s latter tweet asking him to either turn his phone off or to give her a call. Her tweet is now deleted.

🌹 Twitter sucks — Elon Musk 🌹 (@elonmusk) July 24, 2020

Grimes wrote: “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic]

“I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.”

While Grimes’ reply has been deleted, Musk’s original tweets are still public at the time of writing.

Musk has been no stranger to making headlines in 2020. Earlier this year, he voiced support for Kanye West’s presidential campaign. According to NME, he went on to reconsider his opinion shortly after.

“We may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated,” Musk tweeted. This followed West’s controversial interview with Forbes, where he mentioned he was “pro-life” and that vaccines were “the mark of the beast.”

Grimes released her most recent album Miss Anthropocene in February this year. In what’s definitely one of the more interesting investment opportunities of 2020, Grimes recently offered her soul for $15 million.

The musician announced that the sale would be part of her first online fine-art show, Selling Out. “Selling Out is executed as a contract in which Grimes sells a fraction of her soul, formalizing the idea that every time an artist sells a piece of their art, part of the soul is sold with it,” a press release explains.

Check out ‘Delete Forever’ by Grimes: