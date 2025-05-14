Grinspoon are officially hitting ‘dirty thirty’ status — and they’re throwing a nationwide rager to mark the milestone.

The legendary Lismore rockers have just announced their ’30th Birthday Bonanza’ tour: a no-holds-barred lap of honour kicking off in November.

The tour follows a massive 2024 that saw them drop Whatever, Whatever, their first album in over a decade (and an ARIA nominee for Best Rock Album), and tear through 45 shows across the country on their ‘Whatever Whenever Wherever’ tour.

That run took them back to venues they hadn’t played in over 20 years — and this time, they’re going even harder.

“We are beyond humbled and downright flippin’ thrilled to be celebrating our 30th anniversary with you this year (we know, we don’t look a day over 29),” the band said in a typically cheeky statement. “This party will be talked about for decades. BE THERE! #yeehaw #dirtythirty”

With over half a million records sold, seven top 10 albums, 13 ARIA nominations, and a live show that’s become legendary for its sweat-soaked intensity, Grinspoon remain one of Australia’s most enduring (and essential) rock acts.

The ’30th Birthday Bonanza’ will celebrate the band’s entire catalogue, from Guide to Better Living and Easy through to Thrills, Kills & Sunday Pills, Black Rabbits, and the blistering Whatever, Whatever.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Reflecting on the band’s long history of touring in a 2024 interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, frontman Phil Jamieson said that despite the inevitable speed bumps, touring has, ultimately, always been a highlight for the band. “Ultimately touring, wherever we tour, has always been incredibly fun,” he said. “It’s a fucking great job and we love playing, so whether it’s somewhat negative, we try to find somewhat of a positive out of it as well.”

That passion for live performance is at the heart of this latest run, which kicks off November 1st at Adelaide’s AEC Theatre and wraps up at Melbourne’s Forum on December 19th, with stops in Perth, Newcastle, Canberra, and more.

Grinspoon will also appear at Night at the Parkland in Brisbane on September 12th, and Night at the Barracks in Sydney on October 4th.

Joining them on the road will be a stellar lineup of guests. Bad//Dreems will support all dates except Adelaide, where Regurgitator will join the bill alongside Molly Rocket. Other opening acts include Loose Content, Purple Disturbance, and Lonesome Dove across various cities.

For full dates, ticketing info, and updates, visit grinspoon.com.au.

Grinspoon 30th Birthday Bonanza Tour 2025

Tickets on sale Thursday, May 22nd at 10am local time unless specified

Friday, 12th September

Night at the Parkland, Brisbane QLD

Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Loose Content

Tickets go on sale at 9.00am on Wednesday, 21st May from Ticketmaster

Saturday, 4th October

Night at the Barracks, Manly/Sydney NSW

Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Purple Disturbance

Tickets go on sale at 9.00am on Tuesday, 27th May from Ticketmaster

Saturday, 1st November

AEC Theatre, Adelaide SA

Special guests: Regurgitator and Molly Rocket

Saturday, 8th November

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth WA

Special guests: Regurgitator, Bad//Dreems and Lonesome Dove

Saturday, 29th November

NEX, Newcastle NSW

Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Purple Disturbance

Saturday, 13th December

UC Refectory, Canberra ACT

Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Purple Disturbance

Friday, 19th December

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Loose Content