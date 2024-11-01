On this day, Australian rock icons Grinspoon released their second album, Easy, back in 1999.

The chart-topping record features fan favourites like “Ready 1”, “Secrets”, and “Rock Show.” Debuting at No. 4 on the Australian album charts, Easy remained in the top 50 for 13 weeks and eventually achieved platinum status in Australia.

With Easy, Grinspoon embraced a more melodic sound, delivering powerful, radio-friendly singles that contrasted with their earlier, frenetic crowd-pleasers. “Rock Show,” with its unassuming intro leading to a pounding guitar track and captivating chorus, remains a staple in their live performances.

Currently, Grinspoon is on their extensive Whatever, Whenever, Wherever tour, which includes 43 shows nationwide, concluding on Friday, December 6th, at the Odeon Theatre in Hobart. Tickets for the remaining shows are available at grinspoon.com.au.

On the tour, Phil Jamieson said, “One cannot help but be bursting at the proverbial seams with the imminent arrival of the ‘whatever, whenever, wherever’ tour. We cannot wait to play these songs to people because they’re new; we also cannot wait to see the people because we haven’t seen them for so long. Mackay I’m looking at you, Cairns, what’s it been? Seven years?

“It fills us with great excitement, joy, and danceathons, anticipating our touchdown in the regional areas and in the capital cities, especially on Tuesday nights. Why Tuesday nights? Because Tuesday night is a night that people could be partying but they don’t. It’s kind of the rejected night, Tuesdays. Where restaurants and movie theatres run special offers to fill empty seats. We want to bring Tuesdays back to the masses. We wanna make Tuesdays part of the vernacular again. What are you doing Tuesday? This should be the new, ‘what are you doing Friday?’ This is our mission. What are you doing Tuesday? We’re seeing Grinspoon. That’s what we’re doing. What are you doing Wednesday? We’re gonna go see Grinspoon again, because they were so good on Tuesday. So forget Friday, forget Saturdays. Let’s do Tuesdays. See you soon?”

Following the release of their eighth studio album, Whatever, Whatever, back in May the band achieved an impressive No. 3 debut on the ARIA Album Chart—marking their first new release in 12 years. The album’s success highlights Grinspoon’s enduring appeal and their ability to resonate with audiences.

With thirteen ARIA Award nominations, over half a million records sold, and a reputation for electrifying live performances, Grinspoon’s impact on contemporary Australian rock is undeniable. Their influence continues to shape the Australian music scene, and Whatever, Whatever stands as a testament to their lasting legacy and creative rejuvenation.