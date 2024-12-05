Groove Armada will bring their DJ set to the Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne on Sunday, March 9th 2025, as part of the Live at the Gardens series.

The exclusive Victorian performance will celebrate the UK dance duo’s catalogue of beats, set against the backdrop of Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, December 10th from Ticketmaster at 11am local time, with Live at the Gardens and Roundhouse pre-sales beginning Monday, December 9th at 10am local time.

Groove Armada, the London duo of Tom Findlay and Andy Cato, rose to fame in the late ’90s with their mix of house, big beat, and funk. With global hits like “I See You Baby”, “Song 4 Mutya (Out of Control)”, and “Superstylin’”, they’ve become one of the most successful dance acts of all time.

Over 25 years, they’ve released nine albums, including five Top 40 albums in Australia, earned three Grammy nominations, and been nominated for a Brit Award. Their sound remains timeless, captivating audiences worldwide.

Known for their dynamic live shows and innovative DJ sets, Groove Armada have performed globally, blending classic hits with new sounds. Their appeal continues to grow, with millions of monthly listeners on streaming platforms. Their 2022 retrospective album, GA25, marked 25 years of dance floor anthems.

Live at the Gardens is a collaboration between the Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne and Roundhouse Entertainment, the team behind a day on the green. The event transforms the Observatory Precinct into an outdoor concert venue in the heart of Melbourne. It will feature performances from Róisín Murphy and Lake Street Dive.

