Groovin the Moo has announced its dates for 2022, but places like Townsville and Adelaide have been left out of the tour.

After two years away, the festival shared next year’s dates on social media. The GTM 2022 tour kicks off in Maitland on Saturday, April 23rd, heads to Canberra on Sunday, April 24th, and concludes in Bendigo on Saturday, April 30th.

“It’s been a long time between Moo’s and we are so genuinely happy to be back on the road to some of our local regions to reconnect with artists, community, suppliers, team and most importantly, with each other! We have missed you all terribly and thank you for your patience,” promoter Steve Halpin of Cattleyard said.

The festival explained in a statement that, after taking into account varying state by state regulations, the tour has to look a little different in 2022. That means places like Townsville, Adelaide, and Bunbury miss out, with GTM only hitting three of their six regions next year.

For those who kept their 2020 tickets, those will remain valid for the 2022 festival. Fans in the cities that miss out have been left understandably frustrated by the announcement though, with many taking to social media to ask about refunds.

“You tease upcoming news, only for that to be that it’s not going ahead for us in Adelaide,” wrote someone on Facebook. “My money and I waited patiently to try and support, then not even a mention of it. That was fun.”

“Not even an explanation as to why, ok then,” said another. “Makes a huge hype they are coming back. Only does 3 shows all over Australia. Amazing. Not even WA, which is the better state atm,” said someone else.

For those lucky enough to have tickets to the Maitland, Canberra, or Bendigo dates, the full lineup announcement will be coming in January 2022.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

GROOVIN THE MOO 2022 TOUR

Maitland, NSW

Saturday, April 23rd 2022

Maitland Showground

Wonnarua Country

Blomfield St, Maitland, NSW

Canberra, ACT

Sunday, April 24th 2022

Exhibition Park In Canberra (EPIC)

Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country

Entry via Stirling Avenue, Mitchell, ACT

Bendigo, VIC

Saturday, April 30th 2022

Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showgrounds

Dja Dja Wurrung Country

42-72 Holmes Rd, Bendigo, VIC