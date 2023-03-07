You already know this year’s Groovin the Moo lineup, but what about the festival’s community program (or “comoooonity program”, as a press release so comically put it)?

The regional festival has finally revealed the 2023 community program backing up the live music, from work experiences to community outreach initiatives to inclusive safe spaces.

Take a look below at some of the program’s highlights:

Graffin the Moo

Instead of boring old traditional fence lines, Groovin the Moo will allow local emerging artists at each site to bring the festival’s fence lines to life. Young creatives from the regions will be paired with established artists to use their skills to make the fence lines a work of art.

LGBTQIA+ Safe Spaces

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Most GTM sites will have safe spaces hosted and curated by a local LGBTQIA+ group. This safe space is for anyone who wants to enjoy themselves while also champions good causes and raising awareness about local support facilities for LGBTQIA+ youth.

Powder Pen

For a small donation, you’ll be able to get your hair and makeup freshened up thanks to local barbershop and hairdressing salons. A portion of these proceeds will go back to the charity of the salons’ choice.

Welcome to Country

At each GTM event, the Traditional Owners/Custodians of the land will be invited to perform a Welcome to Country.

You can check out the rest of the Groovin the Moo 2023 community program here. The iconic Aussie festival is returning in April and May, and you can check out the full dates and lineup below.

From overseas, indie-pop trio alt-j, iconic producer Fatboy Slim, and R&B star Omar Apollo will make the trip Down Under for Groovin the Moo. Several U.K. and U.S. rap favourites will also perform at the festival, including Denzel Curry and Skepta.

Representing Australia is beloved singer-songwriter Amy Shark, Brisbane indie rockers Ball Park Music, electropop outfit Confidence Man, as well as perennial festival favourites such as The Chats, Skegss, Ocean Alley, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers.

Groovin the Moo 2023 Lineup and Dates

Tickets available via Groovin the Moo or Moshtix

ALT-J (UK) | AMY SHARK | BALL PARK MUSIC

BARKAA | BBNO$ (CAN) | THE CHATS

CHOOMBA | CONFIDENCE MAN | DENZEL CURRY (USA)

ELIZA ROSE (UK) | FATBOY SLIM (UK) | LAUREL (UK)

LUUDE | OCEAN ALLEY | OMAR APOLLO (USA)

ROYEL OTIS | SKEGSS | SKEPTA (UK) | SLAYYYTER (USA)

SLOWLY SLOWLY | SOPHIE MAY (UK) | TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS

TEENAGE DADS | TEENAGE JOANS

With hosts:

LEX | POOKIE

Friday, April 21st

Adelaide Showground, Kaurna Country, Wayville, SA

Saturday, April 22nd

Maitland Showground, Wonnarua Country, Maitland, NSW

Sunday, April 23rd

Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC), Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country, Mitchell, ACT

Saturday, April 29th

Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Dja Dja Wurrung Country, Bendigo, VIC

Sunday, April 30th

Kawana Sports Western Precinct, Kabi Kabi and Jinibara Country, Warana, QLD

Saturday, May 6th

Hay Park, Wardandi Noongar Country, Bunbury, WA