Amy Shark, The Wiggles, Vance Joy and many more have been revealed as nominees for this year’s Rolling Stone Australia Awards, which make their return to Sydney on April 4th for a special night to celebrate Australian music.

Among the nominees vying for top honours are global hitmakers and breakthrough stars. Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Vance Joy leads the stellar list with three nominations for Best Record, Best Single, and the coveted Rolling Stone Global Award. Meanwhile, rising star Budjerah, global phenomenon The Wiggles, triple j darlings Spacey Jane, international touring juggernauts Gang of Youths, and king of country Keith Urban also have multiple nominations this year.

The past 12 months have seen the rise and rise of many incredible new Australian artists, all capturing the attention of music lovers and tastemakers. Up for Best New Artist this year are Blake Rose, Budjerah, Eliza & The Delusionals, Forest Claudette, James Johnston, Lara D, Merci, Mercy, and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers.

Each year Rolling Stone Australia invites international editorial teams, including editors from Rolling Stone US and Rolling Stone UK, to vote in the Rolling Stone Global Award category. Nominated this year are Alison Wonderland, Gang of Youths, Iggy Azalea, Keith Urban, Kylie Minogue, Rüfüs Du Sol, Tash Sultana, The Wiggles, Tones And I, Troye Sivan and Vance Joy.

The annual awards introduce multiple new sponsors this year, including headline partner Shure alongside Australis, Canna, Panhead, JMC Academy and Jim Beam.

Poppy Reid, Editor-in-Chief at Rolling Stone Australia publisher The Brag Media, said: “We take great pride in the fact that, by hosting our third annual Rolling Stone Australia Awards, we get to play a part in recognising Australian music’s growth.

“Our partnership with Shure was organic. We both share a love for local music and we’re so excited to showcase the energising spirit of Australia with a night to remember on April 4. I am immensely proud to be part of the team pushing local acts worldwide through our awards judging process, and our editorial partnership with Rolling Stone parent company PMC.”

Will Repanellis, Head of Marketing at Jands, said of Shure’s sponsorship: “It’s fantastic that we can bring together two iconic music industry brands, with a combined 153 years of championing Australian music, at this year’s Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards.”

In the weeks ahead, Rolling Stone Australia will reveal this year’s hosts, performers and the nominees in the hotly-contested Rolling Stone Readers’ Award.

First announcing the arrival of the awards in 2020, last year’s ceremony saw Genesis Owusu, The Kid LAROI and King Stingray named among the big winners, with live performances from Amy Shark and Ruby Fields.

2023 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards Nominees

Best Single

Amy Shark – ‘Only Wanna Be With You’

Budjerah – ‘Ready for the Sky’

Courtney Barnett – ‘Rae Street’

Keith Urban – ‘Brown Eyes Baby’

Ruel – ‘Growing up is ___’

Spacey Jane – ‘Hardlight’

The Kid LAROI – ‘Thousand Miles’

Vance Joy – ‘Clarity’

Best New Artist

Blake Rose

Budjerah

Eliza & The Delusionals

Forest Claudette

James Johnston

Lara D

Merci, Mercy

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

Best Record

5 Seconds of Summer – 5SOS5

Gang of Youths – angel in realtime

Julia Jacklin – Pre Pleasure

Parkway Drive – Darker Still

Spacey Jane – Here Comes Everybody

The Wiggles – ReWiggled

Thelma Plum – Meanjin

Vance Joy – In Our Own Sweet Time

Rolling Stone Global Award

Alison Wonderland

Gang Of Youths

Iggy Azalea

Keith Urban

Kylie Minogue

Rüfüs Du Sol

Tash Sultana

The Wiggles

Tones And I

Troye Sivan

Vance Joy