Some people are just blessed with all the talent in the world, such as this guitarist named Andrea Boccarusso, who has run through 50 Led Zeppelin riffs in a row for our enjoyment.

Get your eyes ready and your ears primed – because this is going to blow you away. Thanks to guitarist Andrea Boccarusso on YouTube, you can now enjoy a sonic feast of Led Zeppelin riffs. Yep, that’s right, the talented musician has recorded himself shredding through 50 Zepp riffs, and makes it all sound like one sweet medley gifted to us from the gods.

For those ready to take the journey, go ahead and watch Boccarusso’s video down toward the bottom of this post. Following that is the full list of 50 riffs the guitarist employs throughout the clip.

It’s not the first time he’s attempted such a massive feat. Back in 2016, Boccarusso shared a similar video where he ripped through 100 metal riffs. That clip kicked off with some classic Megadeth.

In recent Led Zeppelin news, the band now officially have their own Hot Wheels die-cast toy cars for Christmas, so there’s that for your stocking.

Check the video out below.

Songs in order of appearance:

1. “Whole Lotta Love”

2. “Black Dog”

3. “The Ocean”

4. “All My Love”

5. “Custard Pie”

6. “South Bound Suarez”

7. “Heartbreaker”

8. “Ramble On”

9. “Good Times Bad Times”

10. “Good Times Bad Times”

11. “In the Evening”

12. “The Rover”

13. “Night Flight”

14. “Down by the Seaside”

15. “Trampled Under Foot”

16. “The Wanton Song”

17. “Dancing Days”

18. “Immigrant Song”

19. “Bron-Y-Aur Stomp”

20. “Black Mountain Side”

21. “No Quarter”

22. “No Quarter”

23. “In the Light”

24. “Stairway to Heaven

25. “Ten Years Gone”

26. “Gallows Pole”

27. “Going to California”

28. “The Rain Song”

29. “The Rain Song”

30. “The Rain Song”

31. “Over the Hills and Far Away”

32. “Tangerine”

33. “Bron-Y-Aur”

34. “Friends”

35. “Rock and Roll”

36. “Communication Breakdown”

37. “Four Sticks”

38. “When the Levee Breaks”

39. “Your Time is Gonna Come”

40. “Your Time is Gonna Come”

41. “Thank You”

42. “Kashmir”

43. “Kashmir”

44. “Moby Dick”

45. “The Song Remains the Same”

46. “Achilles Last Stand”

47. “Achilles Last Stand”

48. “How Many More Times”

49. “Dazed and Confused”

50. “In My Time of Dying”