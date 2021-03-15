Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Sixx:A.M. and former Guns N’ Roses guitarist, DJ Ashba was recently interviewed on an episode of Action Figures.

As reported by Ultimate Guitar, during the interview, he was asked for his thoughts on the current state of the music business, streaming “and all that”. And his response is so refreshingly positive that you might even have to pull up a seat and sit down to read it.

He began, “I love it, yeah, I love it, I think it’s the best thing that ever happened. It’s great, it’s sad to see like the Tower Records and stuff, that bums you out because I’m from that school, but at the same time, I embrace technology, I always have, and I just think it’s great.”

Ashba continued, “You can pay a very small fee every month to Apple or Spotify or whatever you choose and you can get any song in the world. I remember my CDs melding on my dashboard and stuff, so it’s like, those days are gone.”

“You probably go into your friend’s house or probably had it yourself where you have the wall of CDs, and before that the albums and stuff, but nothing sounds as good as a vinyl record, there’s a sound to it.”

Just the other week, Gene Simmons was pretty adamant in his sentiment, when he basically said that rock is dead because of streaming.

Over the course of the interview with Consequence of Sound, he without a doubt raised some valid points, saying that in particular, streaming ruined things for the budding rocker.

Simmons said, “The reason for that is not because there’s a lack of talent, but because young folks, that kid living in his mom’s basement, decided one day that he didn’t want to pay for music.”

“He wanted to download and file share. And that’s what killed the chances for the next generation of great bands. The fact that the music was for free. So nowadays new bands don’t have a chance.”

He continued, “You get what you pay for. So nowadays, if you download a song, the artist will get 1/100th of one cent. Even Spotify … the artist sees very little of that. So you get what you pay for.”

Watch the interview with former Guns N’ Roses guitarist, DJ Ashba below.