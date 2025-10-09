Guns N’ Roses fans have received fresh hope (again) for a new album.

Speaking to Guitar World magazine, Slash has confirmed that a new Gunners album is indeed “coming”, though he remained vague about timing.

“There’s so much material at this point — it’s a matter of having the discipline to sit down and fucking get into it,” Slash said.

The iconic guitarist explained that the band’s unpredictable nature makes it impossible to plan album releases in advance, noting that “every time we’ve done that, it falls apart.”

“It just spontaneously happens through some sort of inspiration that triggers it. And the next thing you know, it’s off and running,” he said. Despite the uncertainty around scheduling, his confidence remained unwavering: “So it’s coming. I know it’s coming because everybody is thinking about it. It’ll just happen when it happens.”

This latest update builds on previous hints from other band members about new Guns N’ Roses album plans. In a 2022 interview, Slash teased new music: “There’s new Guns material coming out as we speak, and we’ll probably keep putting it out until the entire record’s worth of stuff is done and then put it out solid.

Meanwhile, bassist Duff McKagan suggested in 2019 that the group had material in development following their massively successful ‘Not in This Lifetime’ reunion tour. “Oh, it’s real, but the fun part and the cool part about Guns N’ Roses is we don’t really talk about it, and what happens next just happens,” McKagan told Trunk Nation at the time.

The potential new Guns N’ Roses album would mark the band’s first studio effort since 2008’s Chinese Democracy, which arrived after nearly two decades of development. More significantly, it would represent the first full-length release featuring both Slash and McKagan since 1993’s The Spaghetti Incident?, following their return to the fold during the reunion tour that began in 2016.

Guns N’ Roses are currently on tour in Europe with new drummer Isaac Carpenter, who replaced Frank Ferrer earlier this year.