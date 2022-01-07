Slash has revealed that Guns N Roses are releasing new music soon.

“There’s new Guns material coming out as we speak, and we’ll probably keep putting it out until the entire record’s worth of stuff is done and then put it out solid,” the guitarist said. “It’s cool. I’m enjoying working on the stuff and having a good time doing it,” Slash told Classic Rock.

In the same interview, Slash reflected on the journey that Guns n Roses have been on.

“All things considered, it’s been fucking awesome.”

“I thought the band was fucking great,” the guitarist says of the LA band he joined in the summer of 1985. “It would have been a band that I would have listened to had I not been in it… But I saw it as being a cool cult band. I didn’t have any fantasies of it being anything super-huge. So none of us, I think, was prepared for what it turned into when it did.

“I thought it was a great band with a certain energy and a certain chemistry, but I didn’t know that one record would become what it became – that it would sort of transcend…”

Throughout his career, Slash has worked with a lot of singers, however, he’s recently revealed that everyone before Axl Rose “sucked”.

I’d worked with different singers on and off for a while, and then when I met Axl and we started jamming together, he was the only singer that ever brought an emotional content to it that affected me on an emotional level, on an energy level,” he explained during an episode of Revolver‘s “Fan First” podcast

“A song all of a sudden went to a whole new level, and I felt it. And that’s when I realized where music and vocals really meet. Because prior to that, everybody that I’d worked with sucked and I had no use for it, and I would just rather play instrumentally. But that’s when I first really arrived at that poignant feeling that you get when things connect on a lyrical and the vocal level and the music level.”

