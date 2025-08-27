Gut Health are back with new music and an incoming tour.

The Australian dance-punk band have released a new single, “Beat to Beat”, their first music since the debut album Stiletto in 2024.

The track originated as a jammed-out demo during a band getaway to the Otways in mid-2024 and was developed over the year through live performances at the band’s front-bar shows in Naarm/Melbourne. It was later recorded to tape at Newmarket Studio with producer Nao Anzai and mixed by Portland engineer Evan Mersky on a 24-track reel-to-reel tape machine, following the process used on Stiletto.

Alongside the single, Gut Health released a video directed by Felix Addset, filmed at his experimental performance and installation space, Quality Studios, in Abbotsford.

The band is currently touring Europe and the UK, including headline shows and festival appearances at Reeperbahn, Misty Fields, and Nox Orae. Following their international dates, Gut Health will return to Australia for a series of regional shows across Victoria and New South Wales, where they will debut “Beat to Beat” and other unreleased material.

The tour kicks off on Saturday, October 18th at the Theatre Royal in Castlemaine, VIC, before heading to Bellingen Brewery in Bellingen, NSW on Thursday, October 23rd. The band then plays the Oxford Arts Factory Bar in Sydney, NSW on Friday, October 24th, and wraps the run at Archie’s Creek Hotel in Archie’s Creek, VIC on Saturday, November 1st. Tickets are available for all shows.

The band recently earned two nominations at the 2025 Rolling Stone Australia Awards, including Best New Artist, and feature in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Future of Music 2025 list, highlighting artists shaping the region’s music scene.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ previously described Stiletto as “all explosive energy, excitable sprechgesang, and some of the best dance-punk hooks since the mid-2000s,” and included the album in its 100 Best Australian Albums of the 2020s So Far list.

Gut Health Australia Tour 2025

Saturday, October 18th

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

Tickets

Thursday, October 23rd

Bellingen Brewery, Bellingen, NSW

Tickets

Friday, October 24th

Oxford Arts Factory Bar, Sydney, NSW

Tickets

Saturday, November 1st

Archie’s Creek Hotel, Archie’s Creek, VIC

Tickets